Wifaq Center, Qatardebate Organise Debate On Marriage Costs And Societal Expectations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Family Consulting Center (Wifaq), a member of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, in cooperation with QatarDebate, organized a youth debate titled“Marriage Costs: Between Realistic Requirements and Societal Expectations.”

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness regarding marriage-related issues, engage young people in discussions about the challenges they face when preparing to start a family, and promote a culture of moderation and balance concerning marriage requirements to foster family stability and strengthen social cohesion.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Wifaq Center emphasized that young people are a fundamental pillar in building society and shaping its future. The center noted that it prioritizes direct engagement with young people-listening to their perspectives and aspirations and involving them in discussions on issues directly impacting their lives and family futures-recognizing them as active partners in raising community awareness and fostering positive family values.

The center explained that preparing young people for marriage is among its core strategic objectives, achieved through preparatory programs and specialized training courses designed to equip them with essential knowledge and practical skills. These initiatives aim to foster marital relationships grounded in mutual understanding, constructive dialogue, and shared responsibility, thereby enhancing couples' resilience in navigating marital challenges and contributing to building stable, cohesive families.

Regarding wedding costs, Wifaq noted that its awareness initiatives extend beyond psychological and social preparation to encompass financial literacy and domestic financial planning. The center emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of financial moderation and striking a sustainable balance between personal financial means and prevailing societal expectations.

Wifaq expressed its appreciation for the collaboration with the QatarDebate Center in organizing this event, highlighting the importance of debates as a platform for constructive dialogue, the exchange of perspectives, and the development of critical thinking, persuasion, and respect for opposing views. Such platforms enable young people to express their opinions and discuss societal issues from various angles.

This debate is part of Wifaq's ongoing efforts to enhance awareness-building methods for young people preparing for marriage, expand community partnerships, and utilize interactive, dialogue-based approaches to raise awareness about marriage and family-related issues, all in support of the center's goal of building a more conscious and cohesive society.