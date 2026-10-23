Qatar Boosts Digital Business Through E-Commerce Licence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) is supporting the continued growth of e-commerce in Qatar through the e-commerce licence, a new framework designed to provide greater flexibility for businesses conducting approved commercial activities electronically.

The licence is issued pursuant to the decision of the Minister of Commerce and Industry No. (25) of 2026 and allows a specific range of approved commercial activities to be conducted electronically. Depending on the nature of the business and the approved activity, businesses can be managed from a home, office or other suitable location, MoCI noted in a post on its X platform.

The initiative reflects the changing nature of commerce as digital technology becomes an increasingly important part of how businesses operate, communicate with customers and deliver products and services.

Through the e-commerce licence, the Ministry aims to facilitate the launch and operation of eligible businesses electronically while enhancing flexibility within Qatar's business environment. The framework provides entrepreneurs with an opportunity to establish digital business models where the nature of their activities allows them to be conducted online.

A key feature of the licence is the flexibility it provides in managing approved commercial activities. Entrepreneurs may be able to operate their businesses from home, an office or another appropriate location, depending on the requirements of the activity. This offers businesses an alternative to conventional models that rely entirely on a physical commercial premises.

The initiative also supports the development of electronic businesses by making it easier for eligible entrepreneurs to start and operate their ventures digitally. Online platforms and digital tools can enable businesses to reach customers, promote products and services, manage transactions and conduct other commercial activities electronically.

The Ministry's approach recognises the growing role of e-commerce in Qatar's commercial landscape and the opportunities presented by digital entrepreneurship. As consumer behaviour and business practices continue to evolve, electronic platforms are providing businesses with new ways to connect with customers and develop their operations.

At the same time, the e-commerce licence provides a formal framework for conducting approved commercial activities electronically. The licence applies to a specific range of activities, meaning businesses and entrepreneurs must ensure that their proposed commercial activity falls within the approved scope and complies with the applicable requirements.

The framework can be particularly relevant to entrepreneurs developing businesses around online sales, digital services and other activities that are suited to electronic operation. By providing greater flexibility in where and how eligible businesses are managed, the initiative supports different approaches to entrepreneurship and business development.