Emergency Laparoscopic Surgery Successfully Manages Large Ovarian Teratoma In 23-Year-Old Patient At Prayag Hospital

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Doctors at Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. successfully managed a challenging emergency gynaecological case involving a 23-year-old woman who presented with severe abdominal pain and was found to have a large 7 × 8 × 8 cm benign ovarian teratoma. Prompt evaluation, timely surgical intervention, and advanced laparoscopic techniques enabled the removal of the ovarian lesion while preserving healthy ovarian tissue.

Prayag Hospital doctors successfully removed a large benign ovarian teratoma through laparoscopic surgery while preserving healthy ovarian tissue in a 23-year-old woman

The 23-year-old patient was brought to the Emergency Department at Prayag Hospital on September 25, 2026, with severe abdominal pain. Following immediate clinical assessment and investigations, doctors identified a large ovarian teratoma measuring approximately 7 × 8 × 8 cm.

Considering the patient's clinical condition and the considerable size of the lesion, the case was taken up for emergency laparoscopic surgery. The dedicated Operation Theatre and clinical team ensured prompt preparation for the procedure, allowing surgical management to be undertaken without delay.

The procedure was successfully performed by Dr. Garima Srivastav, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. During surgery, the ovarian cyst was carefully dissected and removed through a complete en-bloc cystectomy. The surgical team successfully removed the lesion without rupture or spillage while preserving the surrounding healthy ovarian tissue.

Despite the considerable size of the ovarian lesion, ovarian conservation was successfully achieved. Preservation of healthy ovarian tissue was an important aspect of the procedure, with the aim of maintaining ovarian function and supporting the patient's future reproductive potential.

The patient made a smooth postoperative recovery and was discharged the following day after a one-day hospital stay. She was advised appropriate follow-up and postoperative care.

Dr. Garima Srivastav, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd., said,“This was a challenging case because of the size of the ovarian teratoma and the need for careful surgical dissection. The objective was to remove the lesion completely while preserving as much healthy ovarian tissue as possible. Laparoscopic surgery allowed us to perform the procedure with precision and achieve ovarian conservation without rupture or spillage. The patient recovered well and was discharged the following day.”

About Prayag Hospital

Prayag Hospital and Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. began its journey in 1995 as Prayag Orthopedic Centre, a dedicated clinic in Sector 29, Noida, founded by Dr. B. P. Singh. Established on the principle of“Sewa Parmo Dharma,” meaning service is the highest duty, the institution has grown with a commitment to compassionate, ethical, and patient-centric healthcare.

Today, Prayag Hospital is a 120-bedded NABH and NABL accredited hospital equipped with advanced medical infrastructure and supported by experienced doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals. The hospital provides comprehensive services across general medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, emergency care, maternal and child health, and specialized treatments.

Over the years, the hospital has earned the trust of patients through quality healthcare, ethical practices, accessible treatment, and dedicated patient support services. It is also empanelled under various government healthcare schemes and recognized by multiple TPA panels to ensure affordable and accessible healthcare for eligible families.