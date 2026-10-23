Selfyzai Among First To Integrate Kling 4.0 API: New Model Available In Workspace

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selfyz ai support kling 4.0

SelfyzAI adds Kling 4.0 to its workspace picker in the first wave after the API launch - 30-second takes, keyframe control and native audio, ready today

NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SelfyzAI, the AI video and image generation platform at selfyz, today announced it is among the first platforms to integrate the Kling 4.0 API following its public launch. Kling 4.0, the latest video model from Kuaishou's Kling AI team, is now available in the SelfyzAI workspace model picker, giving users immediate access to the new generation alongside the platform's existing lineup, including Seedance 2.5.

Kling 4.0 API service officially launched on October 22, 2026 and is gradually opening to enterprise customers and developers worldwide. SelfyzAI was part of the model's first-batch internal beta review of Kling 4.0 ahead of release, which allowed its team to build the integration alongside the public rollout.

During the beta period, the SelfyzAI team worked hands-on with the new model's headline capabilities: native single takes of up to 30 seconds, up to 10 keyframes per generation for shot-level control, Omni Reference with up to 15 combined reference inputs across images, video, voice and subjects, and native two-channel stereo audio with tighter lip-sync.

"Being in Kling 4.0's first beta batch meant we could prepare the integration while the model was still rolling out," said the SelfyzAI team. "Now that the API is live, Kling 4.0 is in our workspace model picker - creators can try it today instead of waiting through an integration cycle."

SelfyzAI Video Generator workspace offers a model picker spanning leading video and image models on a credits-based system, alongside creative tools such as MyStory Agent and MV Agent. With Kling 4.0 joining the picker, users can match each project to the model best suited to it - from Kling 4.0's longer, director-style takes to Seedance 2.5 - without changing how they create.

The announcement continues SelfyzAI's practice of adopting new video models quickly after their public release.

SelfyzAI is publishing usage notes and recommended settings for Kling 4.0 on its blog following the launch.

Erika Leen

Enkio

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SelfyzAI Among First to Integrate Kling 4.0 API: New Model Available in Workspace News Provided By October 23, 2026, 07:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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