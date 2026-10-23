CAMPHOR CHURCH TO CELEBRATE 104 YEARS OF FAITH AND SERVICE WITH ANNIVERSARY WORSHIP AND LEGACY LUNCHEON

Camphor church celebrates 104 years of glorious ministry in the community

November 22 celebration will honor seven church pillars and descendants of founding members

- Rev. Dr. Frank Moore, Camphor PastorPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 104th Anniversary with a special Worship Service and Legacy Luncheon on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 5620 Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia. Current and former members, pastors, families, friends, and community neighbors are warmly invited.The celebration will give thanks for 104 years of faith, fellowship, and service while recognizing individuals whose dedication has strengthened the congregation and enriched the wider community.This year's seven legacy pillars are:- Mr. and Mrs. Norris Molock, with special recognition of Mr. Molock's 102nd birthday this year;- Aneita Duglas, Church Secretary;- Kathryn Jasper, Church Treasurer;- Ethel Hendricks, founder of Morning by Morning Ministries;- Ukee Washington, celebrating 40 years in broadcasting; and- Pearlease Wyatt, Communion Steward.Camphor will also honor the Adams family, descendants of the church's first members, John and Jennie (Warren) Fitchett. Their recognition will celebrate the enduring connection between Camphor's founding families and its continuing ministry.Following worship, guests will gather for the Legacy Luncheon, an opportunity to reconnect, share memories, and celebrate the people who have made Camphor a cherished church home across generations.In observance of the anniversary, Camphor invites members and friends to make a special gift of $104-one dollar for each year of faith and service. Contributions will help sustain the church's ministries and its ongoing service to the West Philadelphia community. Gifts of any amount are gratefully welcomed and may be submitted online here.The anniversary celebration invites all who have been part of Camphor's story-and those discovering the church for the first time-to honor its history and help carry its legacy forward with faith and hope.EVENT DETAILSCamphor Church 104th Anniversary Worship Service & Legacy LuncheonDate: Sunday, November 22, 2026Worship Service: 10:30 amLegacy Luncheon: Following worshipLocation: Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 5620 Wyalusing Avenue, PhiladelphiaLuncheon reservations: EventbriteMedia Contact: Carol Black at...ch or the church, 215-747-2600 or 215-820-1164About Camphor Memorial United Methodist ChurchCamphor Memorial United Methodist Church is a historic congregation in West Philadelphia with a 104-year legacy of worship, fellowship, and community service. Through its ministries, Camphor seeks to share God's love, strengthen families, and meet the community's needs. Rev. Dr. Frank N. Moore is the Senior Pastor.

Carol A. Black

Camphor Memorial UMC

+ +1 215-820-1164

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CAMPHOR CHURCH TO CELEBRATE 104 YEARS OF FAITH AND SERVICE WITH ANNIVERSARY WORSHIP AND LEGACY LUNCHEON News Provided By MLKCommUNITY of the Greater Kennett Area October 23, 2026, 07:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, World & Regional



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