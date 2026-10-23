Security Forces Recover Suspected IED During Search Operation In J&K

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 23 (IANS) Security forces on Friday recovered a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said on Friday that the security forces recovered suspected IEDs and other explosive material from a hideout in Mankote sector of Poonch district in J&K.

The recoveries were made during a search operation launched by the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles in Kasbalari and adjoining areas following an input from the Territorial Army.

Recent recoveries of IEDs in J&K include on October 22, 2026 in Baramulla District where police and the Army's 52 Rashtriya Rifles arrested two terror associates/Overground Workers (OGWs) in the Darpura Nursery and Delina areas, recovering two IEDs weighing approximately 15 kg and 7.5 kg (22.5 kg total), along with a CANIK pistol, ammunition, a scooty, and cash.

On October 16, this year, security forces in Rajouri recovered and destroyed an IED during an anti-terror operation in the Thungwali area of Kandi.

A joint team of the Army and police recovered two IEDs, weighing roughly 5 kg and 7 kg, from the Wodhpura forest area of Handwara along National Highway 701, averting potential attacks, again this month.

Troops operating on specific Intelligence inputs recovered ready-to-use IEDs and explosive materials from hideouts in sectors like Degwar and Dalan in Poonch two days ago.

Security agencies generally classify the recovered materials into broad operational categories based on deployment methods documented in J&K as Vehicle-Borne and Magnetic Devices as Investigative reports highlight the use of devices designed to target transport infrastructure or specific vehicles, including magnetic attachments often referred to by security personnel as 'sticky bombs'.

Standard security briefings note that explosive materials are occasionally discovered hidden within everyday transport objects, such as tiffin boxes or standard household containers, to facilitate concealment in public spaces.

Discoveries in remote hideouts frequently include localised fabrications utilising common industrial or domestic items to house explosive compounds.

Counter-terrorism operations focus heavily on neutralising the components that enable these devices.