MP Villagers Lie Face-Down As Cattle Run Over Them In Bizarre Post-Dussehra Ritual, Video Goes Viral

A bizarre and striking viral video has captured a unique local ritual where devotees lie face-first on the ground to let a herd of cattle walk and run over them. The incident was captured just after Dushehra in Madhya Pradesh's Pittoragarh, according to the details shared with the video.

The practice, documented in the Bhidavad village of Ujjain district, is observed during festival celebrations. Participants endure the practice out of faith, believing it brings prosperity and fulfils their prayers.

According to local beliefs, the cows are considered to house 33 crore deities, and when they walk over devotees, they bestow divine blessings. Villagers fast for five days before the ritual and spend the night before in a temple, engaged in bhajans and kirtans.

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On the day of the event, villagers line up and lie down as cows are led over them amid the sound of drums and chants. As soon as the cows pass, the villagers spring to their feet, dancing and celebrating in gratitude.

Despite the apparent risk, locals claim that no one has ever been seriously hurt, attributing this safety to the blessings of the gods.

While the practice is centuries-old, it has drawn attention on social media, with users reacting to the striking visuals of devotees lying still as cattle run over them. The video continues to circulate widely.