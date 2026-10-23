Uzbek President, Rosatom Head Discuss First Nuclear Power Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Alexey Likhachev, director general of Russia's state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom, on October 23 in Tashkent to discuss construction of Uzbekistan's first integrated nuclear power plant and the development of supporting infrastructure.

According to the Uzbek presidential administration, the meeting focused on the practical implementation of the nuclear power project, the application of advanced technologies and the transfer of expertise.

The sides noted ongoing construction work on the foundation of the first reactor building, as well as progress in designing the nuclear power plant.

Particular attention was given to training qualified personnel for Uzbekistan's emerging nuclear industry. The sides examined opportunities to prepare specialists through the Tashkent branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI and at Rosatom facilities.

Mirziyoyev and Likhachev also considered plans to develop a dedicated residential town near the future nuclear power plant. The proposed settlement would feature energy-efficient housing, modern educational and healthcare facilities, sports centers and other social infrastructure designed to provide comfortable living conditions for workers and their families.

Rosatom, established in 2007, is Russia's state nuclear corporation, with operations spanning the nuclear fuel cycle, uranium mining and enrichment, nuclear fuel production, reactor design and construction, electricity generation, and radioactive waste management. The corporation also develops nuclear technologies and provides engineering services for international nuclear power projects. According to its corporate reporting, Rosatom encompasses more than 400 organizations and maintains an extensive international project portfolio.