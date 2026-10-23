Xalq Bank Participates In $1.6 Billion International Financing Transaction
The transaction, arranged by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Mizuho Bank, brought together 22 banks representing various regions around the world. The financing is aimed at refinancing
SOCAR Türkiye's existing credit obligations on more favorable terms and optimizing the company's financial structure.
Through its participation in international financing transactions, Xalq Bank continues to strengthen its partnerships with global financial institutions and reinforce its position in regional financial markets.
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