Xalq Bank Participates In $1.6 Billion International Financing Transaction

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Xalq Bank has further expanded its presence in international financial markets by participating in a $1.6 billion syndicated loan facility arranged in favor of SOCAR Türkiye, a subsidiary of SOCAR.

The transaction, arranged by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Mizuho Bank, brought together 22 banks representing various regions around the world. The financing is aimed at refinancing

SOCAR Türkiye's existing credit obligations on more favorable terms and optimizing the company's financial structure.

Through its participation in international financing transactions, Xalq Bank continues to strengthen its partnerships with global financial institutions and reinforce its position in regional financial markets.