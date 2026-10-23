CNOOC, KSP Steel And Other Firms Sign 5 Deals With Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's state concerns Turkmennebit and Turkmengaz have signed three contracts and two memoranda of understanding with foreign companies covering Caspian Sea oil and gas operations, industry services and equipment supplies.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the documents were signed on October 22 during the 31st International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan" (OGT 2026).

Turkmennebit signed a memorandum of understanding with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) on cooperation involving blocks in Turkmenistan's sector of the Caspian Sea. The document was signed by Turkmennebit Chairman Guvanch Agajanov and CNOOC Chairman Zhang Chuanjiang.

A second memorandum was signed with Malaysia's Petroleum Resources Corporation to promote cooperation in oil and gas services and equipment. The Malaysian side was represented by President and CEO Mohd Yazid Ja'afar.

Turkmennebit also signed contracts for the purchase of pipes with China's TENERGY TIANJIN CO., LTD and Kazakhstan's KSP Steel. The contracts were signed on behalf of TENERGY TIANJIN by its Central Asia representative, Samiullah Gulam Sakhi, and on behalf of KSP Steel by its Sales Director, Bauyrzhan Kozhabekov.

Separately, Turkmengaz signed a pipe procurement contract with Uzbekistan's Galperin Tashkent Pipe Plant. The agreement was signed by Turkmenistan's State Minister and Turkmengaz Chairman Maksat Babayev and the plant's Director Viktoria Susepina.

Meanwhile, the final day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) is underway in Ashgabat.

On the third day, participants are discussing ways to reduce methane emissions, improve environmental and energy efficiency, and the role of natural gas in ensuring a balanced and sustainable energy future.

Participants are exploring opportunities for international exchange of expertise and technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the environmental performance of the oil and gas industry. In addition, the role of natural gas in shaping a balanced energy system is being discussed.