Appventory Introduces AI Spend Management For Businesses And Accounting Practices

AI Spend Management by AppVentory

New feature tracks spend and token usage across AI providers, with breakdowns by model, workspace, API key and user

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AppVentory, a Software and AI Spend Management platform, today announced the launch of AI Spend Management. The feature tracks what a business spends with AI providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic (Claude) and xAI (Grok), and shows that spend alongside the software subscriptions the business already manages in AppVentory.Usage-based AI pricing changes how software costs are trackedMost software subscriptions are billed at a fixed monthly rate. AI services are typically billed by usage, so each API key, model and project adds to the total. Providers usually issue this as a single monthly charge with no breakdown by team, project or user. As a result, finance teams often cannot see what drove the cost.According to AppVentory, this affects smaller and growing businesses most, as many do not have a dedicated FinOps function. In these organizations, AI invoices are usually approved by a founder, a finance lead or an external accountant.How AI Spend Management worksBusinesses connect an AI provider by adding an admin key. AppVentory then syncs spend, token usage and model data automatically, and imports the organization's existing API keys and workspaces.The feature includes:Provider overview: Total spend, token usage, average cost per day and cost per million tokens, with all connected AI providers compared side by side.Cost-per-token comparison: Unit costs compared across providers to show which tools cost the most relative to usage.Drill-down by model, workspace and API key: Each cost can be traced to the model, workspace, API key and project behind it.Spend by user: Usage and spend attributed to individual users, including each user's highest-spending AI tool.Trends over time: Spend tracked across periods and providers to show how costs change.Hard and soft limits: Monthly spend limits can be set for each provider and workspace. When spend crosses a set threshold, alerts are sent to the team before the monthly invoice is issued.Combined software view: AI costs appear alongside the other applications a business tracks, so total software spend includes AI services.“Every business wants its teams using AI, and nobody wants to slow that down,” said Dipan Gajjar, Founder and CEO of AppVentory.“But AI is the first software cost that changes every single day, and most businesses only see it once a month, on an invoice. We built AI Spend Management so the people who pay the bill can see it as it happens, next to every other app they pay for, and make the call before the month ends.”“We kept hearing the same question from customers: which of our AI tools is actually costing us, and who is using them?” said Jayant Mishra, Product Manager at AppVentory.“Now that answer takes one screen. You connect once, and the cost appears by provider, model and person, without anyone changing how they work.”Use by accounting practicesAccounting firms that use AppVentory can track AI spend for their own practice and for their clients, including the usage behind each cost and how spend changes over time.AvailabilityAI Spend Management is available now to AppVentory customers on all plans. More information is available at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">/features/ai-spend-managementAbout AppVentoryAppVentory is a Software and AI Spend Management platform for businesses and the accountants who advise them. The platform tracks the applications and AI tools a business pays for, their cost and their usage, to help organizations reduce waste, maintain compliance and manage software investments. AppVentory has offices in Denver, Colorado (USA) and Ahmedabad, Gujarat (India).Website:Media ContactTanmay Choudhury, AppVentory...

Dipan Gajjar

AppVentory

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AppVentory Introduces AI Spend Management for Businesses and Accounting Practices News Provided By AppVentory October 23, 2026, 07:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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