Nikitin Dheer On His First Award For 'Akaal': 'I Wish My Dad Could Have Been Here'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Nikitin Dheer has dedicated his first award for his Punjabi film debut 'Akaal' to his late father, Pankaj Dheer.

He recalled how proud he was of him after watching the film. Nikitin received the Best Negative Lead Award at the PTC Punjabi Film Awards for 'Akaal'. Sharing his happiness on Instagram, the actor described the recognition as a moment he would cherish for a lifetime.“My first Punjabi film. My first award for it... A moment I will cherish for a lifetime. Truly grateful to receive the Best Negative Lead Award for Akaal,” he wrote.

Calling his debut film special, Nikitin thanked actor-filmmaker Gippy Grewal for giving him the opportunity to begin his journey in Punjabi cinema.“A heartfelt thank you to @gippygrewal paaji for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity to be a part of Akaal. Thank you for trusting me with this role and giving me a chance to begin my journey in Punjabi cinema,” he added.

However, the achievement also brought back emotional memories of his late father, whom he wished could have been present to witness the milestone.

“But today, my heart goes out to the one person I wish could have been here to witness this moment - my Dad. Akaal was the last film he watched, and I will always cherish the memory of how proud he was of me after watching it,” Nikitin shared.

The actor expressed his wish to share the award with his father and see his reaction once again.“I wish I could share this award with him, see that smile on his face, and hear him tell me how proud he is, one more time,” he wrote. Dedicating the honour to his father, Nikitin said his blessings and faith in him would always remain his greatest source of strength.

“Dad, this one's for you. Your blessings and belief in me will always be my greatest strength. I hope I continue to make you proud, wherever you are,” he added.

The actor also thanked the entire team of 'Akaal' and everyone who had supported him throughout his journey. Describing the recognition as just the beginning, he said he was filled with gratitude, humility and excitement for what lay ahead.“This is just the beginning, and I am filled with gratitude, humility, and excitement for what lies ahead #namahparvatipatayeharharmahadev,” he concluded.

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for portraying Karna in the television series“Mahabharat,” passed away on October 15, 2025.