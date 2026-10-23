Kumaraswamy Accuses K'taka Govt Of Taking 'Sting Op' Lightly, Warns Against Helping Accused Get Bail

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday accused Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of taking the alleged sting operation involving former CM and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah lightly, alleging that the police had issued summons to a key person in the case merely as a formality.

Addressing a press conference at the Janata Dal (Secular) headquarters, JP Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy alleged that a media person was involved in the sting operation video intended to tarnish Siddaramaiah's image. He questioned the state government's handling of the investigation and warned that the JD(S) would not remain silent if the government helped the person concerned secure anticipatory bail.

Kumaraswamy's remarks came amid reports that Shivakumar had met AICC General Secretary (Organisation) and Congress MP K.C. Venugopal during his visit to Delhi on Thursday. The Chief Minister had reportedly said that the JD(S) was politicising the sting operation controversy.

Responding to the allegation, Kumaraswamy said Shivakumar had visited Delhi to meet Union Ministers and raise various issues concerning Karnataka in the state's interest. However, he alleged that the Chief Minister had also met Congress high command leaders in connection with the ongoing controversy.

Kumaraswamy referred to Shivakumar's explanation that Home Minister Priyank Kharge had also visited Venugopal's residence and that their presence there was coincidental. The Union Minister questioned the circumstances of the meetings and accused the Chief Minister of downplaying the alleged involvement of the media person.

“The issue is not whether the JD(S) is using this matter politically. The question is whether the truth will come out and justice will be done,” Kumaraswamy said.

He alleged that the objective of the sting operation was to damage Siddaramaiah's public image and claimed that the person involved was being treated leniently because of his proximity to the Chief Minister. He further alleged that the media person had easy access to Shivakumar.

“According to the information I have, the person was staying at the Radisson Hotel in Mysuru the day before yesterday, and they brought him in. Yesterday, summons were issued to him merely as a formality,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

The Union Minister also raised questions about the investigation and referred to senior IPS officer Ajay Hilori, who is heading the probe. Kumaraswamy referred to Hilori's alleged connection with the IMA ponzi scheme case and questioned the circumstances surrounding the appointment of the same lawyer, who had fought his case earlier, by the person seeking anticipatory bail in the sting operation case.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the sting operation controversy was aimed at tarnishing Siddaramaiah's image and said the government must ensure that the investigation proceeded fairly. He warned that the JD(S) would not remain silent if the government remained passive and facilitated the accused in obtaining bail.

“I am warning the government. If it remains silent and helps him secure bail in the anticipatory bail petition he has filed, we will not sit quietly,” he said.

Rejecting allegations that the sting operation was a JD(S) conspiracy, Kumaraswamy questioned the Congress leadership's response to the controversy and defended Siddaramaiah's political stature.

“Who else is there in the Congress party, apart from Siddaramaiah, who is such a tall leader? Siddaramaiah has been forced to sit at home, and now they claim that this is a JD(S) conspiracy. Who else can bring votes apart from Siddaramaiah? You were saved because of him,” he alleged.

Kumaraswamy also anticipated questions about why he was speaking in support of Siddaramaiah despite their political rivalry.

“You may ask why I am speaking in favour of Siddaramaiah. Yes, I have fought against him,” he said, maintaining that the issue should not be dismissed as political manoeuvring and that the allegations required a serious investigation.