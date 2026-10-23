'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Bumps Up Substack Subscription Price, Flags 4 'Busted' Bear-Market Havens
|S & P 500 Ticker
|YTD Total Return
|Value Of $1M Invested
|MRNA
|587%
|$6.9M
|SNDK
|431%
|$5.3M
|DELL
|264%
|$3.6M
|MU
|200%
|$3M
|MPC
|186%
|$2.9M
|VLO
|166%
|$2.7M
|MRVL
|163%
|$2.6M
|BE
|151%
|$2.5M
|AMD
|137%
|$2.4M
|STX
|134%
|$2.3M
Burry's Four 'Busted' Picks Rise As Tech Sinks
Burry's picks stood out on Thursday as the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 1.2% and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) dropped 2.9%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged up 0.04%. Adobe rallied 6.1%, Fiserv gained 5.4% and Birkenstock advanced 4.2%, comfortably outperforming all three benchmarks.
“In a severe or elongated bear, busted stocks can be a haven. ADBE, FISV, BIRK, QXO perking up as the NDX nearly touches 900 points down,” Burry said in a Substack chat.
Burry's research had earlier examined whether stocks that had already suffered steep losses could outperform market leaders once a downturn began. In last week's post, he compared leading stocks with those trading at least 20% below their 10-year highs when the broader market peaked. After the March 2000 peak, leaders lost about 33% over the next year and 50% over 18 months. By contrast, the median beaten-down stock was up 14% after one year and 8% after 18 months.
Burry Sees Accounting Risk For Nvidia
Burry also flagged a proposal from the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) as a potential threat to Nvidia's reported revenue.“Also, FASB has a new rule coming that would conceivably force NVDA to deduct circular revenue from its reported revenue - could be big,” he said.
The proposal would clarify when payments made on behalf of customers, or to customers of a company's customers, fall under revenue-recognition rules governing customer payments. Such payments generally reduce revenue unless they purchase a distinct good or service. The proposal remains open for comment until Nov.23.
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