Kukke Subramanya Temple Revises Seva Prices, Introduces Silver Chariot Seva

The management of Kukke Shri Subramanya Temple has revised the ticket prices for two major sevas, increasing the cost of Panchamrutha Mahabhisheka and introducing a new Silver Chariot Seva for devotees. The price of the Panchamrutha Mahabhisheka seva has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,000, while the newly introduced Silver Chariot Seva has been priced at Rs 12,000.

The temple administration has also announced the specific days on which the new seva will be performed, along with restrictions on certain other temple rituals. These changes are relevant to devotees planning to perform sevas at the renowned pilgrimage centre.

Silver Chariot Seva To Be Held On 10 Days Every Month

The temple management has introduced the Silver Chariot Seva as a new harike seva for devotees. The seva will be performed on 10 specified days each month, according to the temple calendar, during the period from Karthika Masa Shuddha Shashti to Jyeshta Masa Shuddha Shashti.

The designated days are Shuddha Bidige, Bahula Bidige, Shuddha Chaturthi, Bahula Chaturthi, Shuddha Shashti, Bahula Shashti, Shuddha Navami, Bahula Navami, Shuddha Chaturdashi and Bahula Chaturdashi.

The temple administration has clarified that the Bhandi Ratha Seva will not be conducted on days when the Silver Chariot Seva is performed. The Silver Chariot Seva will also not be held on Beedi Utsava days.

Kukke Shri Subramanya Temple, a prominent pilgrimage centre associated with ancient traditions and mythology, attracts thousands of devotees throughout the year.

Vijayadashami And Shami Pooja Celebrated With Traditional Fervour

Vijayadashami and Shami Pooja were celebrated with traditional fervour at Kukke Shri Subramanya Temple. As part of the celebrations, temple staff carried the Goddess in a beautifully decorated palanquin in a grand procession from the temple to Kashikatte.

The procession was accompanied by an elephant, traditional birudavali, nadaswara artistes and a music band, adding to the festive atmosphere.

At Kashikatte, the priests performed Shami Pooja at the Mahaganapathi shrine and offered special prayers to the Goddess. Temple priest Satyanarayana Noorithaya offered shami leaves to the deity while chanting Vedic mantras.

The priests also worshipped the traditional weapons belonging to the temple. A ceremonial gun salute was performed during the pooja, following which shami leaves were distributed to the devotees gathered for the celebrations.

Gajalakshmi Pooja Performed For Temple Elephant Yashasvi

The temple priests performed Gajalakshmi Pooja for the temple elephant, Yashasvi, on Wednesday as part of the Mahanavami celebrations. Kshetra purohit Madhusudhan Kalluraya conducted the pooja in accordance with traditional rituals.

As part of the ceremony, the temple staff offered fruits, coconuts, beaten rice, puffed rice and jaggery to the elephant. Yashasvi knelt in reverence before the deity and later raised her trunk in a gesture traditionally regarded as a blessing for those present.

Temple Officials Participate In Festivities

Temple management committee president Harish S Injadi and executive officer Aravind Aiyappa Sutagundi attended the celebrations.

Management committee members Praveen Rai Maruvanja, Ashok Nekraje, Leela Manmohan, Sowmya Bharath and Ajith Kumar Paleri were also present.

Temple superintendent KM Gopinath Nambeesha, protocol officer Jayarama Rao, protocol division staff member Pramod Kumar S and mahout Guruprasad Malligemajalu also participated in the festivities.