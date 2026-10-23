Glowvane Expands Its Popular DIY Lash Collection With New Styles

MENAFN - GetNews)Launching in late October, GlowVane's new styles are led by Terrace and include additional brown lash options. Winkie remains a bestselling staple in the collection.

DIY cluster lashes offer a customizable approach to at-home beauty, allowing wearers to combine small lash segments to create their preferred look. GlowVane, a U.S. beauty brand with a growing following in the category, is introducing several new styles in late October 2026. Terrace takes a featured role in the launch, joining classic Winkie and an expanding selection of brown lashes.

Known for its popular lash styles and signature TrueCurve® technology, GlowVane places fit and comfort at the center of its product design. The latest additions offer more ways to complement everyday makeup and create definition for special occasions.

Thoughtful Design Behind the Look

For GlowVane, lash design goes beyond length and fullness. The shape and flexibility of the lash band are also central to the wearing experience.

TrueCurve® features a pre-curved, flexible lash band designed to follow the contours of the eye. Its invisible lash band is designed to blend seamlessly into the natural lash line. This approach reflects the brand's attention to how lashes sit and feel, alongside their finished appearance.

Classic Winkie and New Terrace

Winkie, one of GlowVane's best-selling styles, offers soft, natural-looking fullness. Fine lash fibers and airy spacing help blend the clusters into the lash line, filling gaps without a heavy or distinctly segmented appearance. The result is an understated look suited to workdays, minimal makeup, and everyday wear.

Among the new additions, Terrace offers a more defined, polished finish. Separated lash bundles form a clean, fan-shaped silhouette, while added density at the roots creates a subtle tightliner effect. Suited to polished workday makeup, dinner dates, and holiday gatherings, Terrace brings definition to the eyes without an overly dramatic finish.

A Softer Take on Definition

The collection also includes brown versions of Winkie and Shiney, with new brown styles Liora and Plush expanding the selection.

Brown tones offer softer-looking definition while preserving airy texture and dimension. They can complement brown, blonde, and auburn hair, as well as lighter brow makeup, making them a versatile option for understated looks and makeup worn in natural daylight.

Continuing to Refine the Lash Experience

Alongside introducing new styles, GlowVane continues to explore developments in lash structure, flexibility, and fit. Its ongoing product research focuses on refining comfort and natural-looking results, with further design and technology innovations in development.

The brand will share more details as these developments become ready for release. Across its current collection and future work, GlowVane's priority remains consistent: giving the experience of wearing lashes as much consideration as their appearance.

Availability

The new styles are scheduled to launch in late October 2026. Each style is offered as a $39.99 kit, including cluster lashes, lash adhesive, lash remover, and applicator tweezers.

Explore the collection and check product availability at GlowVane's TikTok Shop or GlowVane's Amazon Store.

About GlowVane

GlowVane is a U.S. beauty brand focused on innovation in DIY cluster lashes. With popular styles including Winkie, the brand combines fit-focused design with a refined approach to everyday beauty, emphasizing comfort, natural-looking results, and personal styling.