Social Snap Booth Brings Custom Brand Experiences To South Florida

MENAFN - GetNews) Fort Lauderdale expansion brings branded photo activations to conferences, product launches and corporate events

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - October 23, 2026 - Social Snap Booth LLC is expanding into South Florida with custom branded photo booth experiences that bring a company's identity into the guest experience. Now based in Fort Lauderdale, the company works with businesses and event planners on activations for conferences, trade shows, product launches and corporate celebrations.

Social Snap Booth's brand experience portfolio includes work with Coca-Cola, Adobe, Salesforce and ULTA Beauty. Its South Florida expansion builds on 14 years of operations in Las Vegas, bringing that experience to a new community of brands, agencies and event professionals.

“We're excited to bring Social Snap Booth into the South Florida market and create new experiences with the brands and people who make this area so vibrant. From custom-branded activations to glam portraits and the creative possibilities of AI, we want to give guests something they'll remember long after the event,” said Sean Allen, owner of Social Snap Booth.

Social Snap Booth partnered with Coca Cola to create a unique Photo Booth experience for Adobe Max

Social Snap Booth designs experiences around how guests encounter a brand, from the booth's appearance to the photographs they keep and share. Depending on the booth and package, logos, campaign colors and artwork can appear on welcome screens, digital photos and printed keepsakes. Optional vinyl booth wraps and custom branded backdrops carry the campaign into the event space.

For exhibitors and event teams, the booth creates a place for attendees to pause, connect and participate. A launch can carry its visual identity into a guest portrait, while a company celebration can give colleagues and clients a shared moment to take home. The emphasis is on an experience that feels connected to the event and its audience.

Studio-lit portraits provide a polished starting point, with Hollywood Glam adding a skin-smoothing finish as an optional corporate upgrade. AI background scenes offer another way to personalize an activation, replacing the photo background with event artwork. As Social Snap Booth looks toward the future of AI photo booth experiences, these options support its focus on creative, brand-specific photography.

The company also provides photo booth experiences for weddings and social celebrations, including birthdays, anniversaries and private parties. From its Fort Lauderdale base, it serves Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, with service also available in Naples.

Businesses, agencies and event planners can explore brand experiences at socialsnapbooth and share their event date, location and creative goals to discuss a suitable booth format and customization options.

About Social Snap Booth LLC

Social Snap Booth LLC creates custom branded photo booth experiences for corporate events and brand activations, alongside personalized experiences for weddings and social celebrations. Based in Fort Lauderdale, the company serves South Florida with photography and creative customization tailored to each event.