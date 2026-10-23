How Iraqi Storyteller Mohammad Khalid Built A Digital Empire With Over 2.1 Million Subscribers

MENAFN - GetNews)Iraqi digital creator and storyteller Mohammad Khalid (SaYkO). From an optometry graduate in Najaf to a digital icon, 23-year-old Mohammad Khalid (SaYkO) has captured over 960M million views across social media through his engaging storytelling and authentic humor, and 515K followers on tiktok and 2.1 million subscribers in youtube

NAJAF, IRAQ - October 23, 2026 - In the rapidly evolving landscape of Middle Eastern digital media, 23-year-old Iraqi creator Mohammad Khalid-widely known to his audience as "SaYkO"-has established himself as one of the region's most captivating storytellers. Operating from Najaf, Khalid has built an impressive online presence, garnering over 2.14 million subscribers on YouTube and accumulating more than 950 million total views.

Sayko's journey in digital content creation spans seven years of continuous experimentation and growth. Before refining his signature face-to-camera storytelling style, he spent years exploring diverse media formats. His persistence paid off as he developed a unique approach that seamlessly blends infotainment, culture, and comedy.

Holding a degree in Optometry from Najaf, Khalid balances his technical background with an innate passion for media production. His content focuses on presenting intriguing global oddities, storytelling, and humorous comparisons of working life and cultures across different countries. What truly sets him apart is his authentic visual presence, spontaneous humor, and signature laughter that has resonated deeply with millions of viewers.

Beyond YouTube, Khalid has expanded his reach across short-form content platforms, gathering over 515,000 followers on TikTok (@60cv) and more than 93,000 followers on Instagram (@25mq), as well as on Telegram through his channel (t/saykmm). His ability to connect with audiences through engaging narratives and charismatic delivery continues to position him as a prominent figure in contemporary Arabic digital media.

As digital storytelling continues to redefine entertainment across the Arab world, Mohammad Khalid stands as a testament to how authenticity, technical skill, and dedicated perseverance can transform a local creative vision into a massive digital ecosystem.

About SaYkO Content Creation:

Founded by Iraqi digital creator Mohammad Khalid, SaYkO Content Creation is an independent digital media channel based in Najaf, Iraq. Established to deliver engaging infotainment and storytelling, the channel creates humorous, high-quality Arabic video content centered around global facts, cultural comparisons, and narrative video production. The platform aims to entertain, educate, and connect millions of Arab viewers through authentic and innovative digital storytelling.