From Scenic Escapes To Extended Stays: Guizhou Opens New Opportunities For Tourism Cooperation In Hong Kong

MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 International Promotion Conference for Extended Stays in Guizhou - Hong Kong was held at Hopewell Hotel in Hong Kong on October 18. Jointly organised by the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Information Office of the Guizhou Provincial People's Government, the Guizhou Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Guizhou Provincial Government, the event showcased the province's destinations for extended stays, residential facilities, travel itineraries and opportunities for market cooperation. It also featured agreement signings, a plaque presentation and a launch ceremony.

As travel expands beyond sightseeing towards longer stays, itineraries are no longer defined solely by attractions. Accommodation, everyday services and local experiences are increasingly shaping destination choices. The event reflected this shift, presenting Guizhou's emerging long-stay tourism offerings through its destinations, housing, services and opportunities to experience local life.

An Invitation to Stay Longer in Guizhou

The event opened with a video featuring Guizhou's landscapes, cultural heritage and everyday life. Lu Yongzheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee and head of its Publicity Department, delivered a presentation themed“Stay in Guizhou, Live a More Colourful Life.” Drawing on the province's seasonal climate, natural scenery, ethnic cultures, outdoor activities and wellness resources, he described Guizhou as a place both to explore and to settle into for a while.

Lu said Guizhou was developing long-stay tourism products and supporting facilities around its resources, visitor markets and services. He invited people from Hong Kong to move beyond visiting Guizhou's sights and experience what it is like to stay there.

Lu Yongzheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee and head of its Publicity Department, delivers remarks.

Peter Lam, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, highlighted the complementary strengths of the two destinations. Guizhou, he noted, offers distinctive natural and cultural resources, while Hong Kong brings international tourism marketing networks and access to diverse visitor markets.

He suggested using Hong Kong as a platform for joint overseas promotion and strengthening industry cooperation in digital marketing, brand management and immersive experiences to introduce Guizhou to more international travellers.

Peter Lam, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, delivers remarks.

Yiu Chi-shing, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and chairman of Jiaxiang Group (International) Limited, focused on the needs of different groups of longer-stay visitors. He proposed developing wellness offerings for older adults, educational itineraries centred on intangible cultural heritage for young people, and opportunities for remote workers drawn to Guizhou's living environment and industrial conditions.

Noting that long-stay tourism developments require lengthy construction periods and substantial investment in supporting facilities, he also suggested drawing on Hong Kong's strengths as an international financial centre to connect capital with Guizhou's long-stay tourism sector.

Yiu Chi-shing, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and chairman of Jiaxiang Group (International) Limited, delivers remarks.

Ann Chan, Commissioner for Tourism under Hong Kong's Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, focused on connecting the two tourism markets. She said Hong Kong's role as an international transport hub offered opportunities to develop more attractive multi-destination itineraries with Guizhou. Hong Kong's international platform could also help promote Guizhou's cultural and tourism resources overseas and encourage more travellers to visit the province via Hong Kong.

According to the Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, temporary accommodation registration records for visitors from outside the Chinese mainland showed 252,355 registrations from Hong Kong between January 1 and September 30, 2026, an increase of 56.90% year on year. Hong Kong ranked second among the recorded places of origin. Registrations from Macao reached 21,588, up 39.21%.

This growth provides context for Guizhou's promotion of extended stays to the Hong Kong market. Hong Kong is both an important market for Guizhou's inbound tourism promotion and a gateway to international travellers. Its travel distribution channels and international communications networks could help Guizhou reach visitors in Hong Kong and further afield.

Mapping the Options for an Extended Stay

A video presenting Guizhou's extended-stay tourism map placed the province's offerings within a broader picture of everyday living. The map outlined three types of areas suited to longer stays: cool summer retreats, sunny destinations in southern Guizhou, and health and wellness destinations.

Guiyang, Zunyi, Anshun, Liupanshui and Bijie form a network of summer retreats, while the prefectures of Qianxinan, Qiannan and Qiandongnan make up the southern sunshine belt. Wellness resources, including hot springs, traditional Chinese medicine, forests and mountain activities, are distributed across all nine of the province's cities and prefectures.

The map also identified transport, healthcare, shopping and cultural experiences, allowing prospective visitors to consider both where to stay and how they would spend their time.

While the map illustrated the choices available, housing and related services are essential to turning those options into a comfortable extended stay. Lu Changliang, deputy director-general of the Guizhou Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, presented residential offerings designed for summer retreats, sunshine holidays and wellness stays, drawing on local climate, ecological conditions and culture. He said nine residential property companies had brought 11 projects to the event, offering options for different accommodation needs.

Addressing questions relevant to Hong Kong visitors considering property purchases or longer-term stays, Lu also outlined arrangements for property searches, online contract signing, supervision of home purchase funds and property title registration. He introduced plans at selected projects for retail facilities, healthcare, transport connections and community activities.

In an earlier interview with Ifeng, Xu Huiming, a representative promoting extended stays at Guizhou Guilü Long-Stay Industry Development Co., Ltd., said that an extended stay means having a place to live locally while gradually establishing a familiar daily routine.

Guizhou's landscapes, villages, food and cultural resources are spread across the province, she explained. Accommodation, travel products and ongoing services need to bring these resources together so that visitors can organise their daily lives conveniently once they settle in.

Itineraries and Services That Connect Visitors with Everyday Life

Yang Kun, deputy general manager of Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Group Co., Ltd., joined Hong Kong actor Eddie Cheung in a conversation introducing autumn itineraries.

Cheung recalled his three visits to Guizhou. During a trip in spring this year, he travelled with Natalis Chan and others on one of Guilü's small-group tours using smaller vehicles, visiting Yunfeng Tunpu and Basha Miao Village. Beyond the scenery, the journey gave him a sense of everyday life in Guizhou. His experience led the discussion towards what visitors could enjoy in autumn and how they could explore at a slower pace.

Yang introduced two itineraries:“Splendid Miao New Year” and“Hiking Freedom.” The first centres on Miao New Year celebrations from November 9 to 12, bringing together parades in traditional festive dress, long-table banquets, markets featuring intangible cultural heritage, and batik workshops. The second combines mountain hiking and relaxation, with stops including Zhenyuan Ancient Town, Mount Fanjing and the hot springs of Shiqian. Cheung said he looked forward to making his fourth trip to Guizhou.

In an earlier interview with Ifeng, world traveller and Forbes 30 Under 30 tourism honouree Alasu described her experiences of cliff climbing and cave exploration in Guizhou, as well as visits to morning markets and food markets with local friends.

What draws her back is both the opportunity to explore the mountains and the everyday experiences she shares with local people. Staying a few extra days and getting to know local residents, she said, allows visitors to discover Guizhou beyond its tourist attractions.

Turning a varied itinerary into an extended stay also requires suitable accommodation and continuing support. Wang Guanheng, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Beike, introduced the service system the company is developing for Guizhou's long-stay tourism sector. Its planned components include an online service platform, accommodation and service certification, staff training, an experience space in Guiyang, and demonstration projects.

Wang said the platform would connect currently dispersed offerings through accommodation certification, service-provider admission requirements and service reviews. Under the timetable he outlined, the online platform is scheduled to begin trial operations in December this year, followed by a consumer-facing launch in March 2027.

Cao Guoliang, president of Guizhou Shijie Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., presented“Kelezhumu,” a cultural residential project in Guiyang designed for extended stays. Taking Guizhou's fermentation culture as its central theme, the project plans to include a fermentation museum and a neighbourhood combining cultural and commercial spaces, alongside apartments for longer stays and art-themed residences.

Located in Guiyang's main urban area, the project aims to bring cultural experiences, everyday shopping and longer-term accommodation into one community. Cao said the intention was to allow residents to find their own balance between the convenience of city living and Guizhou's local culture.

Bringing Guizhou's Long-Stay Offerings to the Hong Kong Market

Reaching the Hong Kong market also requires attention to onward transport after arrival in Guizhou, coordination with travel agencies and local support services.

In an earlier interview with Ifeng, Xin Congjin, chairman of the Hong Kong China Tourism Association, said Hong Kong travellers were shifting from conventional sightseeing towards more in-depth experiences. To make Guizhou's long-stay offerings more accessible to this market, he said, further improvements were needed in arrival transfers, ongoing support for travel agencies, and local arrangements covering Cantonese-language services, meals, healthcare and insurance.

Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Group Co., Ltd. and its partners take part in an agreement-signing ceremony.

As part of the distribution cooperation programme, Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Group Co., Ltd. signed separate agreements with the Hong Kong Study Tour Association and Ifeng. The agreements expanded channels for reaching educational travel groups and communicating Guizhou's long-stay tourism offerings.

The Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism then presented the group with a plaque designating the“Colourful Guizhou International Visitor Transit Service Centre” in Hong Kong. Following the agreement signings and plaque presentation, a launch ceremony took place, with the slogan“Stay in Guizhou, Live a More Colourful Life” displayed on the main screen.

Guests pose for a group photograph at the launch ceremony.

From destination maps and itineraries to accommodation and everyday services, the event offered a clearer picture of the options for an extended stay in Guizhou. As cooperation between Guizhou and Hong Kong develops, spending a few weeks or longer in the province could give Hong Kong travellers another way to get to know it.

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