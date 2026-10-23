Palestinian Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Drone Strike In Southern Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- A Palestinian was killed and others were injured on Friday in an Israeli occupation attack targeting a bicycle west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that an Israeli drone targeted a bicycle on Al-Qubba Street, west of Khan Younis, killing one Palestinian and injuring others.

//Petra// MF