Palestinian Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Drone Strike In Southern Gaza
Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- A Palestinian was killed and others were injured on Friday in an Israeli occupation attack targeting a bicycle west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that an Israeli drone targeted a bicycle on Al-Qubba Street, west of Khan Younis, killing one Palestinian and injuring others.
//Petra// MF
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