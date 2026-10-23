Peshawar High Court Seeks Answers Over Dir Colony School Tragedy

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Peshawar High Court has issued notices to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, secretary of elementary and secondary education, the Private Schools Regulatory Authority and other respondents on a petition filed by the Peshawar High Court Bar Association regarding the Dir Colony tragedy. The court has directed all respondents to submit detailed replies within 14 days.

The petition seeks a compensation package for the families of the students and a female teacher who lost their lives in the tragedy, along with free medical treatment and adequate compensation for the injured students.

The petition also calls for the formation of a judicial commission to determine the causes of the school roof collapse and identify those responsible. It further seeks structural and fire safety audits of government and private school buildings across the province.

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The petitioner has argued that unsafe school buildings should be identified and their use suspended until repairs and necessary safety measures are completed. The petition also requests that records relating to the affected private school's registration, approved building plans and safety certificates be presented before the court.

In addition to reviewing the legal status of the school's registration, building approval and safety certificates, the petition calls for an investigation into whether the building complied with approved plans and prescribed safety standards.

The Peshawar High Court Bar Association has also sought a comprehensive policy and mandatory safety standards to ensure security measures in schools across the province. It has further requested criminal and departmental proceedings against school owners, management and relevant officials found responsible for negligence.

During the hearing, the president of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, the advocate general and law officers from the Attorney General's Office appeared before the court. After the initial hearing, the court issued a short order directing all respondents to submit their replies within 14 days.