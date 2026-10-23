Russian Forces Attack Energy Facility, Civilian Infrastructure In Odesa Region Overnight
According to him, a recreational area also came under attack.
"Four buildings at a disused recreation center were partially destroyed," Kiper said.Read also: Russians launch massive attack on DTEK thermal power plant
He added that fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack but have since been extinguished.
No casualties have been reported.
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