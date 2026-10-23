Russian Forces Attack Energy Facility, Civilian Infrastructure In Odesa Region Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper announced this on Telegram.

According to him, a recreational area also came under attack.

"Four buildings at a disused recreation center were partially destroyed," Kiper said.

Russians launch massive attack on DTEK thermal power plant

He added that fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack but have since been extinguished.

No casualties have been reported.