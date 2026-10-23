EU Urges Turkmengaz, Turkmennebit To Join Methane Reporting System

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The EU is interested in further reducing methane emissions in Turkmenistan and considers it appropriate for the state-owned companies “Turkmengaz” and“Turkmennebit” to join the OGMP 2.0 international methane emissions reporting system, the Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan, Maciej Madalinski said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Madalinski made the anouncement on the third day of the OGT 2026 conference in Ashgabat on October 23.

“We believe it would be beneficial for both 'Turkmengaz' and 'Turkmennebit' to join OGMP 2.0, the Partnership for Reducing Methane Emissions in the Oil and Gas Sector. We also continue to advocate for Turkmenistan's participation in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) methane initiative,” he noted.

According to Madalinski, the EU views reducing methane emissions in Turkmenistan as an important area of cooperation, despite the lack of a direct gas pipeline between the two sides. He emphasized that the situation may change in the future, and Turkmenistan's participation in international supply chains already makes this issue relevant.

"At the political level, I would like to emphasize that the EU is very interested in reducing methane emissions in Turkmenistan and is actively involved in related efforts. We recently held a meeting with the government. We always emphasize that we highly appreciate the fact that Turkmenistan became the first country in Central Asia to join the Global Methane Pledge at COP28,” the EU representative stated.

He also noted the EU's practical contribution to the implementation of projects aimed at reducing methane emissions in the country. In particular, as part of the“EU for a Green Turkmenistan” program, the republic received its first equipment for detecting and eliminating methane leaks, which is already beginning to be used at various facilities.

“We are very proud of our contribution to the 'EU for a Green Turkmenistan' program, especially its component providing practical support for efforts to reduce methane emissions. A few days ago, a ceremony was held to hand over the first equipment for detecting and repairing methane leaks (LDAR). It will be put to practical use, and it is already being deployed directly at facilities. This is truly a remarkable and long-awaited event,” Maciej Madalinski said.

According to him, further development of cooperation involves not only European institutions but also companies that possess technologies for detecting leaks, improving energy efficiency, and implementing renewable energy sources. Such projects will help reduce gas losses while simultaneously increasing the economic return on the use of energy resources.

“Thanks to more effective leak detection, methane that would otherwise be lost can be put to economic use. European companies have expertise in these areas and, by collaborating with Turkmen companies and the government of Turkmenistan, can make an additional contribution to improving the situation,” he noted.

At the same time, Madalinski emphasized that greater transparency in the investment environment would help boost European business activity in projects in Turkmenistan. According to him, the EU raises this issue both in meetings with business representatives and during discussions on environmental cooperation.

Regarding the regulation of methane emissions in the EU, the Delegation representative noted that the European Union will continue its work to meet the relevant requirements, although the deadlines for fulfilling certain obligations may be adjusted.

On October 22, the EU Parliament backed a proposal to postpone the deadlines for complying with a number of requirements regarding the monitoring and reporting of methane emissions. The proposal still needs to be agreed upon with the Council of the EU during further negotiations.

“As far as I know, we're talking about a possible postponement of up to one year. This means that the EU will continue its work, although certain changes will occur. There is no doubt about that,” said Maciej Madalinsk, commenting on the proposals under discussion regarding the implementation deadlines for the relevant regulations.

He added that the EU Delegation and the embassies of member states are ready to facilitate the development of business contacts and to forward requests for economic cooperation in the field of methane emission reduction to European companies.

Meanwhile, the final day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) is underway in Ashgabat.

On the third day, participants are discussing ways to reduce methane emissions, improve environmental and energy efficiency, and the role of natural gas in ensuring a balanced and sustainable energy future.

Participants are exploring opportunities for international exchange of expertise and technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the environmental performance of the oil and gas industry. In addition, the role of natural gas in shaping a balanced energy system is being discussed.