Kazakhstan Launches 20 MW Solar Plant In Zhetysu Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has commissioned the 20 MW Zharkent-2 solar power plant in the Panfilov district of the Zhetysu Region, with the facility expected to supply electricity to the city of Zharkent and nearby settlements, according to the regional governor's press service.

With the launch of the new facility, the number of renewable energy installations in the region has reached 20. The region's total installed power generation capacity stands at 370 MW, including 291 MW from renewable energy sources (RES).

The investment project, valued at 5.8 billion tenge (about $12.9 million), is aimed at strengthening the region's energy independence, reducing environmental impact and ensuring a stable supply of clean electricity to households and businesses in the rapidly developing Khorgos agglomeration.

The opening ceremony was attended by Zhetysu Region Deputy Governor Asset Kanagatov.

“Zhetysu Region has significant potential for renewable energy development thanks to its favourable natural resources. The launch of this solar power plant will increase generation capacity and improve the reliability of electricity supplies across the region,” Kanagatov said.

Denis Tsarev, director of Jetisu Terra Power LLP, said the newly commissioned Zharkent-2 solar power plant has a capacity of 20 MW and can generate up to 33 million kWh of clean electricity annually.

“This is our second project implemented here. In March, we commissioned a solar power plant with similar capacity. As a result, the combined capacity has reached 40 MW,” Tsarev said.

According to Serikbai Kobelekov, director of the Zharkent-1 solar power plant, a total of 62,000 solar panels have been installed across an area of 50 hectares as part of the two projects. Each panel has a capacity of 650–680 watts. The projects employ a total of 20 people.

The region currently operates 15 hydropower plants, two wind power plants and three solar power plants.

Renewable energy development remains one of the region's key priorities. A further nine renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of more than 170 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in Zhetysu Region in 2026–2028.