Turkmenistan, Georgia Discuss Expanding Trade, Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Georgia have discussed expanding cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, with a focus on improving connectivity and making fuller use of existing transit corridors in Batumi on October 22.

This was announced in a statement published by the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili.

The ministers reviewed bilateral relations in political, diplomatic, economic, transport and humanitarian fields, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation.

Particular attention was given to expanding transit opportunities and making more effective use of existing transport corridors linking the two countries. The sides also discussed cooperation within the United Nations and other international organizations.

The meeting followed Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's state visit to Georgia in July 2026, which resulted in the signing of several documents aimed at strengthening cooperation in railway and maritime transport.

These included a memorandum of understanding between Turkmenistan's Ministry of Railway Transport and Georgian Railway JSC to deepen cooperation in the railway sector.

Additional agreements involving Turkmenistan's State Service of Maritime and River Transport and Georgian organizations focused on maritime transport safety, specialist training and maritime education.