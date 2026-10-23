Signalhire Records Higher Legal Services, Financial Services, And Accounting Search Activity In H1 2026

Legal Services grew 95.05%, Financial Services 72.52%, and Accounting 10.77% in H1 2026.

- Ruslan FarakheievSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SignalHire 's first-half category comparison shows increases of 95.05% for Legal Services, 72.52% for Financial Services, and 10.77% for Accounting. The analysis compares January through June 2026 with the same months in 2025.Search changes by categoryLegal Services: searches up 95.05%.Financial Services: searches up 72.52%.Accounting: searches up 10.77%.Investment & Financial Markets: searches down 9.99%.What the data showsLegal Services grew 95.05%, Financial Services rose 72.52%, and Accounting increased 10.77%. Investment & Financial Markets declined 9.99%. Overall activity across the 66-category table fell 36.62%. The analysis does not establish compliance work as the cause.About the comparisonThe figures count recorded SignalHire searches for January through June in each year. Categories include industries and job functions. Searches can have different purposes, and the table does not identify each user's intent. The analysis does not measure job postings, completed hires, or national employment.Advice for candidates and employersJob seekers can make their profiles more useful by describing the tasks they have performed and the credentials they hold. An accountant can name the reporting standard used and explain responsibility for a closing cycle. A lawyer can state practice areas and jurisdictions. Candidates should include certifications only when they actually hold them.Employers should define the work before selecting a title. A financial-reporting vacancy and an investment role need different search criteria. Compare local applicant numbers and interview results before assuming a shortage. The platform changes do not establish salary pressure, candidate availability, or the number of employers competing for each person.SignalHire provides professional profile search and available verified contact details for recruiting and sales teams. Read the analysis for the full category comparison, candidate advice, and related reports.About SignalHireSignalHire helps recruiting and sales teams find professional profiles and available verified contact details.

RUSLAN FARAKHEIEV

SignalHire Sp. z o. o.

+1 209-437-3846

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SignalHire records higher Legal Services, Financial Services, and Accounting search activity in H1 2026 News Provided By SignalHire Sp. z o. o. October 23, 2026, 07:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law



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