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Company profiles, product capabilities, and buyer considerations for centrifugal chemical pumps.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten manufacturers of centrifugal chemical pumps are profiled in this editorial assessment of how the industry is addressing seal containment in corrosive, toxic and high-vapour-pressure service. Nine are long-established global pump groups. The tenth, Jiangsu Xiangsu Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., which sells chemical pumps under the xsupump brand from Nanjing, is the newest participant in the group and the only entrant founded in the current decade.The ranking is a qualitative editorial assessment, ordered by four dimensions: manufacturing scale, the scope of third-party management-system certification, the depth of sealless or seal-containment capability, and international service reach. It is not a revenue ranking, and a position on this list does not imply that two companies' products are technically interchangeable. Where a company's public disclosure does not cover a dimension, that dimension has not been scored.Industry Context: Regulation, Market Growth and the Seal QuestionThe global chemical pump market was estimated at US$5.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$9.92 billion by 2034, according to The Insight Partners. Within that total, sealless technology is expanding faster than the category average: Grand View Research values the magnetic drive pump market at US$1.4 billion in 2024, projecting US$2.7 billion by 2033, a 7.7% compound annual growth rate against a 6.4% implied rate for chemical pumps overall.Two standards shape the technical conversation. API 610 moved to its 13th Edition in June 2026, replacing the 12th Edition. API STD 682:2014 (R2022) sets requirements and recommendations for shaft-sealing systems on centrifugal and rotary pumps used in petroleum, natural gas and chemical industries. A standards reference, however, is not evidence that a specific pump or supplier complies; that requires drawings, certificates and test records.Supply is shifting as well. China's exports of centrifugal pumps under HS 841370 reached US$4.1 billion in January–August 2026, up 9.7% year on year, with the United States the largest destination at a 9.1% share, according to General Administration of Customs data.1. Flowserve Corporation (United States)Headquartered in Irving, Texas, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Flowserve combines pumps, mechanical seals, valves and aftermarket services in a single portfolio. That structure gives the group an unusual position in seal-containment work: the pump and its seal support system can be specified, documented and serviced as one scope, which matters when API 682 seal plans are part of the purchase order. Its INNOMAG line provides magnetic-drive, sealless pump options alongside conventional API 610 process pumps, and its Quick Response Center network supports retrofit, repair and spare-parts programmes. Quality management across its plant network is publicly described as ISO 9001-based, with regional certificates issued by accredited bodies. For large chemical and petrochemical projects, Flowserve's main strength is single-source accountability for rotating equipment; its specification cycles and commercial structure are oriented accordingly.2. KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)Founded in 1871 and based in Frankenthal, KSB operates as a pumps-and-valves group with its own foundry and casting capability, an arrangement that supports control over wetted-material quality. Its chemical pump ranges follow ISO 2858 dimensional practice and API 610 requirements, while the Etaseco series applies canned-motor, sealless construction to duties where gland leakage is unacceptable. KSB's engineering documentation and its global service organisation are frequently cited by buyers as decision factors in European and Middle Eastern projects. Certification is held at company level across production sites, with national and international bodies issuing the individual certificates. The group's scale and catalogue discipline suit repeatable, standardised plant builds; highly bespoke, small-batch configurations typically move to project engineering discussions.3. Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)Based in Winterthur with origins in the 19th century, Sulzer serves chemical, petrochemical and refining customers through process pump ranges built to ISO 2858 and API 610 conventions, supported by a service business that includes retrofits, upgrades and rotating-equipment repair. Its position in the ranking rests on engineering depth in large process duties and on the ability to pair pump supply with separation and mixing technology inside the same group, which is relevant for plants specifying complete process islands rather than single machines. Sulzer's documentation practice is oriented to project engineering: material certification, hydraulic selection and seal arrangement are handled as engineering deliverables. For buyers, the practical boundary is that project-scale engineering support is the group's natural mode, while low-volume replacement orders are usually handled through distributors and local service workshops.4. Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark)Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bjerringbro, Grundfos built its position on circulators, vertical multistage pumps, dosing equipment and controls for water, wastewater and building services, with a growing industrial presence. Its relevance to chemical transfer lies in efficiency, variable-speed control and monitoring: pump performance can be tracked and adjusted in service, which supports energy and maintenance targets. The group publishes sustainability and lifecycle documentation that procurement teams use in tender evaluation, and its manufacturing and quality systems are certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 at company level. The boundary is segment focus. Heavy-duty API 610 chemical process service, with exotic wetted alloys and complex seal-support plans, sits outside Grundfos' core catalogue and is normally addressed by dedicated process-pump specialists.5. Ebara Corporation (Japan)Tokyo-based Ebara, founded in 1912, manufactures standard and custom pumps and provides environmental engineering systems. Its rotating-equipment business, which includes Ebara Elliott Energy for API 610 and API 617 machinery, gives the group access to refinery and petrochemical specifications as well as municipal and industrial water work. In chemical service, Ebara's strength is custom engineering: hydraulic design, material selection and casting are handled in-house, allowing configurations that catalogue ranges cannot cover. Quality and environmental management are certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 across its principal plants. For buyers, the trade-off is familiar in Japanese engineered-pump supply - strong technical support and long service life expectations, with quotation lead times that reflect engineering review rather than catalogue dispatch.6. ITT Inc. (Goulds Pumps) (United States)ITT, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, owns the Goulds Pumps brand, whose Industrial Process business supplies ANSI/ISO 2858 process pumps and API 610 heavy-duty ranges to chemical, petrochemical and pulp-and-paper customers. The group has invested in condition monitoring, including vibration and temperature sensing built into pump bearing housings, which converts a mechanical asset into a source of operating data. A global service and parts network supports the installed base, and manufacturing is certified to ISO 9001 with additional regional approvals. Goulds' commercial strength is the combination of a very large installed population, widely available spare parts and documented interchangeability with standard dimensional practice. Seal-support packages are usually engineered with specialised seal suppliers, which buyers should plan for in the procurement schedule.7. Xylem Inc. (United States)Xylem is a water technology company whose brands include Flygt submersible pumps, Lowara stainless-steel pumps and Bell & Gossett heating and plumbing equipment, supported by treatment and monitoring businesses. In chemical-adjacent work, its equipment appears in wastewater handling, tank drainage, transfer of lightly contaminated liquids and plant utilities rather than in exotic-alloy process duty. The group's strength is systems thinking: pumps are sold with controls, sensors and treatment equipment so that a plant can manage flow, quality and energy together, and its lifecycle cost modelling is widely used in municipal tenders. For chemical processors, Xylem is best positioned as a wastewater and utility partner; API 610 process service with aggressive media requires a different supplier profile and different documentation.8. Ruhrpumpen Group (Germany / Mexico)Ruhrpumpen has German engineering roots, with Ruhrpumpen GmbH based in Witten and group operations headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company manufactures API 610 process pumps, vertical turbine pumps, fire pumps and packaged systems for oil and gas, petrochemical, water and power customers, and it maintains manufacturing and assembly capacity in several countries. Its vertical pump capability is relevant to chemical plants with sump, pit and tank applications, where a dry-mounted motor above the liquid and a submerged hydraulic section simplify layout and eliminate priming. Quality systems are certified to ISO 9001, and third-party inspection and witness testing can be arranged for project orders. The group's pricing and delivery profile is generally positioned between European process specialists and Asian suppliers, which makes it a common shortlist candidate in Latin American and Middle Eastern projects.9. Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)Kirloskar Brothers Limited, whose origins date to 1888 and which is headquartered in Pune, India, is among the largest Indian pump manufacturers and supplies process, vertical turbine, fire and large water-handling pumps. Its process pump ranges address chemical, petrochemical, sugar, pulp and paper and power customers, and the group operates manufacturing sites in India and abroad with ISO 9001-certified quality systems. For chemical transfer projects in Asia and Africa, Kirloskar's value proposition is engineered supply at competitive cost, with the ability to deliver large vertical and horizontal units that are typically custom-built. Buyers dealing with aggressive media should confirm that wetted-material certificates and seal-plan documentation are included in the scope, since the group's catalogue spans both utility-grade and process-grade configurations.10. Jiangsu Xiangsu Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (xsupump), ChinaFounded in 2024 and registered in the Jiangsu Pilot Free Trade Zone in Nanjing, Jiangsu Xiangsu Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. markets chemical pumps under the xsupump brand. The company works with a manufacturing partner in Jingjiang, Jiangsu, operating an 18,000 m2 production plant plus 3,500 m2 of office space with 55 employees, 15 technical personnel and annual output of 10,000 pieces. Exports account for 70% of sales, with customers in global markets.Its product scope covers the ISO 2858 horizontal IH chemical centrifugal pump, with 40 basic models and up to 112 specifications, flow of 0.3–400 m3/h, head of 5–125 m, motor power of 0.55–90 kW, inlet sizes DN50–DN200, a medium temperature range of -20°C to 105°C and maximum pressure of 1.6 MPa. The IHF fluoroplastic-lined chemical pump uses molded F46 or PVDF wetted parts and a bellows mechanical seal, running 6.3–400 m3/h and 5–80 m at -20°C to 100°C. The FY vertical sump chemical pump reaches 1.6–2,600 m3/h and 5–132 m, at up to 1.6 MPa, with a 0–105°C standard range and an optional -20°C to 180°C range. Heavy-duty ZA/ZE process pumps take project-specific alloys, and the 53A/53B dual-seal support system applies API 682 Plan 53A/53B barrier-fluid principles, holding barrier pressure above seal-chamber pressure for toxic, flammable, corrosive and polymerising liquids.Certification is a distinguishing point for a company of this age. The manufacturing partner holds ISO 9001:2015 (certificate 33124Q01742R053), ISO 14001:2015 (33124E01743R053) and ISO 45001:2018 (33124S01744R053), all issued by Ti Certification (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. on 29 August 2024 and valid to 28 August 2027, covering the production of chemical pumps and accessories. These are management-system certificates for global customer qualification, not product market-approval certificates.Documented project evidence exists in a 2025 supply contract for a 22-pump process package for an environmental technology company, covering MVR evaporation, high-altitude transfer, circulation, slurry discharge and utility service, with TA2, 316L and polymer materials in a mixed-model order delivered within 60 days. One unit in that package, designated FJX-900, is documented at Q=7,800 m3/h and H=3 m.What Buyers Should Verify Before ShortlistingAcross all ten suppliers, the same technical gates determine whether a quotation becomes an order. Medium data must include concentration, temperature, density, viscosity and pH before material selection begins. Continuous duty should be assessed at the selected operating point, avoiding dry running and prolonged operation below 30% of IH design flow. Where dual seals are specified, barrier pressure must sit above seal-chamber pressure; Plan 53A uses external nitrogen, while Plan 53B relies on a nitrogen-precharged bladder accumulator, with pressure, volume and cooling area sized per project. Finally, management-system certificates such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, CE marking or UL listing should be read for what they actually cover, and matched against material certificates, hydrostatic and performance test reports, and witness inspection agreed in the contract.Market ImpactThe commercial effect of the containment trend is a shift in what buyers compare. Where price and head-flow alone once decided a purchase, specifications now carry seal-plan drawings, barrier-fluid logistics, leak-detection instrumentation and material traceability. That favours suppliers able to deliver a pump and its seal support system as one documented package, and it raises the entry cost for new manufacturers. It also explains the growth gap between magnetic-drive pumps at 7.7% and the broader chemical pump market at 6.4%: sealless designs remove the gland as a leak path, while dual-seal systems such as Plan 53A/53B achieve near-zero atmospheric leakage with conventional shafts. Both routes are expanding, and both increase documentation burden.Closing OutlookWith API 610's 13th Edition now in force and API 682 sealing requirements embedded in chemical project specifications, the qualification bar for centrifugal chemical pump supply is rising rather than falling. Established groups will compete on engineering depth and service networks; newer entrants will compete on responsiveness, configuration flexibility and documentation readiness. China's US$4.1 billion centrifugal pump export flow in the first eight months of 2026, up 9.7% year on year, indicates that this competition is now global in both directions. For procurement teams, the practical conclusion is procedural: rank suppliers on verified evidence - certificates with numbers and validity dates, material certificates, test records and documented project references - rather than on catalogue claims.

Liu Yang

Jiangsu Xiangsu Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

+ +86 15996485888

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Top 10 Centrifugal Chemical Pump Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Sealless Pumping Technology News Provided By Htnxt October 23, 2026, 07:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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