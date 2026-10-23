Accumeasure Puts Application Review First For Level, Flow And Pressure Instrument Buyers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Xi'an manufacturer brings together its radar, ultrasonic, electromagnetic and pressure lines for OEMs, integrators and distributors

XI'AN, CHINA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AccuMeasure Instruments Co., Ltd., an industrial measurement instrument maker in Xi'an's High-Tech Zone, has outlined its catalogue and buying process for B2B customers. Buyers are asked to start with their application rather than a part number.AccuMeasure was founded in 2018. It serves procurement teams, system integrators, distributors and OEMs that need process instrumentation for water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, chemical processing, pharmaceutical and life sciences, food and beverage, and general manufacturing and automation.Three product familiesThe level line includes the AM-RL80 80GHz FMCW radar level transmitter, a non-contact device rated to ±2 mm over ranges up to 80 m. Alongside it are the AM-UL20 ultrasonic level sensor, the AM-CL100 capacitive level sensor for oil, water and chemical tanks, and the AM-WL50 IoT WiFi smart level sensor, which lets users monitor levels from a phone.For flow measurement, AccuMeasure offers the AM-EMF100 electromagnetic flow meter for water treatment and chemical lines. It also offers the AM-UF200 clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter, which installs without cutting the pipe, and the AM-MF50 thermal mass flow meter for gas, laboratory and semiconductor uses. Pressure products are the AM-PT300 piezoresistive transmitter and the AM-PG200 smart digital gauge with a two-year battery.An application-first buying processAccuMeasure asks buyers to describe the medium, measuring range, installation conditions and control system. The team then checks the exact configuration against the current datasheet. It supplies the technical and compliance documents the project needs and confirms commercial terms in writing. The company publishes case studies on its website, including an OEM pressure gauge project for an integrator in Brazil, electromagnetic flow metering for a water utility in Indonesia and radar level measurement for a water application in Saudi Arabia.OEM and ODM supportAccuMeasure offers OEM branding for private-label programs. Its ODM work covers custom housings, electronics, firmware and interfaces, and it takes on non-standard engineering for project requirements.Product information, application guides and an RFQ form are available at .About AccuMeasureAccuMeasure Instruments Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer and supplier of industrial level, flow and pressure measurement instruments. It is based in the High-Tech Zone of Xi'an, Shaanxi, China, and was founded in 2018. The company makes radar, ultrasonic, capacitive and IoT level sensors, electromagnetic, ultrasonic and thermal mass flow meters, and pressure transmitters and digital gauges. It supplies OEMs, integrators and distributors worldwide.

Tony Lee

AccuMeasure Instruments Co., Ltd.

+86 183 0928 5711

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AccuMeasure Puts Application Review First for Level, Flow and Pressure Instrument Buyers News Provided By AccuMeasure Instruments Co., Ltd. October 23, 2026, 07:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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