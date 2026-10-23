Meta For Data (MFD) Plans £50 Million UK Investment, Expected to Create 500 Highly Skilled Jobs Over Five Years

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Meta For Data (MFD), a Singapore-headquartered enterprise technology company building AI-first products and platforms, plans to invest £50 million in the United Kingdom over the next five years, with the investment expected to create 500 highly skilled jobs across London and Manchester.The investment was featured in the UK Government's announcement,“India trade mission unlocks hundreds of UK jobs and new deals,” published on 12 October 2026. The announcement identifies MFD's planned expansion among the commercial outcomes associated with the UK–India trade mission, highlighting the role of cross-border investment in strengthening technology capabilities and creating skilled employment.As part of its expansion, MFD plans to strengthen its London headquarters and establish AI Labs in Manchester. The planned expansion encompasses research, engineering and AI capabilities, including initiatives identified in the UK Government announcement relating to an AI and data research centre, an engineering and AI hub, and a quantum computing lab in Greater Manchester.These investments are intended to strengthen MFD's product development and engineering capabilities, support research into emerging technologies and expand its ability to develop enterprise solutions for global markets. The planned facilities will form part of MFD's broader ambition to build and scale technology products and platforms that address complex enterprise challenges.MFD's portfolio spans AI-driven customer interactions, enterprise data and analytics, AI-first process automation, data governance and legacy modernization. Through its planned UK expansion, the company aims to advance these capabilities, create opportunities for skilled professionals and strengthen its contribution to the UK technology ecosystem.The investment also reflects the growing importance of international collaboration in developing enterprise technology. By strengthening its presence in the UK while maintaining its Singapore headquarters, MFD aims to deepen UK–India business collaboration and build technology capabilities that serve enterprises across global markets.Saachin Mane, CEO, Meta For Data, said:“Our ambition is to build AI-first products and platforms that address complex enterprise challenges and scale across global markets. The UK is an important part of that journey, offering opportunities to strengthen our research, engineering and AI capabilities while attracting highly skilled talent. Through this planned £50 million investment, we aim to build long-term technology capabilities, foster innovation and develop solutions that help enterprises navigate an increasingly data- and AI-driven world.”About Meta For DataMeta For Data (MFD) is an enterprise technology company building AI-first products and platforms across data, AI and intelligent automation. Its portfolio includes AI-driven customer interactions, enterprise data and analytics, AI-first process automation, data governance and legacy modernization. MFD helps organizations modernize technology environments and apply data and AI capabilities across enterprise operations.For more information, visit

Rahul Wandile

Meta For Data Technologies Private Limited

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Meta For Data (MFD) Plans £50 Million UK Investment, Expected to Create 500 Highly Skilled Jobs Over Five Years News Provided By Meta For Data Technologies Private Limited October 23, 2026, 07:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing



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