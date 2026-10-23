Robotimize Presents FES Cycling Solution In Hands-On Session With Hospital Rehabilitation Team

Robotimize team member guides the rehabilitation team on RevitaVivanteTM ProMax.

Hands-on trial of the RevitaVivanteTM ProMax upper limb setup by the hospital rehabilitation team.

RevitaVivanteTM ProMax, an upper and lower limb FES cycling device.

The RevitaVivanteTM FES Cycling Series, including the ProMax.

Robotimize: Tech For Care. Advancing intelligent neurorehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies across global rehabilitation markets.

Robotimize ran a live, hands-on FES cycling demonstration for a hospital rehabilitation team, with a positive response and more collaboration ahead.

- Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robotimize Group conducted a live, hands-on demonstration of the RevitaVivanteTM ProMax for the rehabilitation department of a private hospital in Malaysia, bringing the upper and lower limb functional electrical stimulation (FES) cycling system to therapists who deliver rehabilitation every day."The best way to evaluate rehabilitation technology is to place it in the hands of therapists who work with patients every day," said Kerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group.The session was held for members of the rehabilitation department, including therapists. A demonstration inside a hospital department differs from an exhibition showcase: the audience is the team that supervises therapy sessions, and the details that matter are specific to daily practice, such as how a device is set up, how it responds to a patient, how session data is recorded and how it fits into the structure of a therapy session. Because the session was live and hands-on, participants could see the system in operation and handle it directly.The hospital is part of one of the larger private healthcare groups in Malaysia, which operates hospitals in several states. The flagship hospital of the group was the first private hospital in the country to hold all three major hospital-wide accreditations (JCI, ACHS and MSQH), has featured in international hospital rankings, and the group has built a track record in adopting advanced technology, including robot-assisted surgery. As an institution of this scale and standing, it is an important audience for any rehabilitation technology, and a meaningful setting in which to hold a hands-on session.FES delivers electrical pulses to muscle groups to produce contractions, and in a cycling system those pulses are timed to the movement of the pedals or handles. Cycling provides a structured, repeatable movement pattern, which gives the stimulation a consistent rhythm to follow. The RevitaVivanteTM ProMax applies this principle to both the upper and lower limbs, combining active and passive cycling-based training with multi-channel FES. Active cycling relies on effort from the patient, while in passive cycling the motor drives the movement. Upper or lower limbs are secured to the handles or pedals, and stimulation is synchronised with the cycling motion to induce coordinated muscle contractions.The system is designed to support patients with limb motor dysfunction resulting from neurological conditions. Stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy are among the conditions listed in its indications, which also extend to patients requiring cardiovascular rehabilitation or increased exercise.Four therapy modes are available: FES Cycling Mode, Cycling Mode, FES Independent Mode and Constant Speed Mode. Each can be run under Standard or Clinician therapy options, and the Clinician option allows therapists to customise parameters to the condition of each patient.Two further features are relevant to a therapist-led setting. The system detects muscle spasms during training and applies a configurable pause or reverse response to protect patient safety, while fatigue detection adapts training intensity to the real-time condition of the patient. A dedicated Android tablet interface supports therapy configuration, patient profile management, real-time session monitoring, stimulation parameter adjustment and clinical data export.The RevitaVivanteTM ProMax is intended for use across rehabilitation, neurology, orthopaedics, physiotherapy, paediatrics and geriatrics departments, a range that reflects the variety of patients a single rehabilitation service can encounter, and it sits within VivantePlexusTM, the integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem of Robotimize. Presenting it to a rehabilitation department and its therapists reflects how the system is meant to be used: under clinician direction, with therapy parameters set and monitored by the team.The demonstration gave the rehabilitation team first-hand experience of the system in a live setting. Robotimize views hands-on sessions of this kind as a practical way to introduce technology to clinical teams, with decisions about use remaining with the clinicians involved."Clinician-led therapy depends on clinicians understanding what a system does and why, and a hands-on session is the most direct way to build that understanding," said Zen Koh, Scientific Advisor, Robotimize Group.Robotimize thanks the rehabilitation department and its therapists for their time and for the opportunity to hold the session, and looks forward to further collaborations, as part of its continuing advocacy for more pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes.Robotimize also completed an installation of the RevitaVivanteTM ProMax at an eldercare and community care provider in Singapore, a voluntary welfare organisation that offers residential care, day care and community rehabilitation services. The installation places the system in a setting beyond the hospital rehabilitation department, within the community and long-term care sector.The context makes the installation significant. Singapore is moving deeper into an ageing population, and the national Age Well SG programme is built around helping seniors age well within the community. Singapore is also where Robotimize Group is headquartered, so an installation in the eldercare and community care sector brings the RevitaVivanteTM ProMax into the care settings that its home market is building around an ageing population.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Through VivantePlexusTM, its integrated rehabilitation technology ecosystem, and ACETM, its strategic partnerships portfolio, Robotimize develops and distributes technologies designed to support clinician-led rehabilitation, functional training, and technology-enabled care pathways across institutional and community settings. Product availability, indications, and use are subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local clinical requirements.For more information, visit:

Jerry HONG

Robotimize Group

+60 11-1224 1674

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Robotimize Presents FES Cycling Solution in Hands-On Session with Hospital Rehabilitation Team News Provided By Robotimize October 23, 2026, 07:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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