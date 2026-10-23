PLFI Zonal Commander, Three Associates Arrested With Arms In Jharkhand's Gumla

MENAFN - IANS) Gumla (Jharkhand), Oct 23 (IANS) A zonal commander of the banned extremist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) and three of his associates have been arrested in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police officials said on Friday.

They said arms and other weapons have also been recovered from them during the operation.

The action was carried out in the Kamdara police station area of Gumla. Arrested militant leader Vishram Kongadi is believed to have been overseeing PLFI activities across Gumla, Khunti and Simdega districts of Jharkhand.

According to police, a tip-off was received on Thursday night that PLFI members were planning to execute a major criminal act in the Kamdara area.

Acting on the intelligence, police said they formed a special team and conducted raids at identified locations.

During the operation, police said they apprehended Vishram Kongadi and three of his associates.

Police records indicate that Kongadi's influence extended across Gumla, Khunti and Simdega districts, where several criminal cases have been registered against him.

However, officials have not yet disclosed the exact number or nature of these cases, nor have they provided details of the arms seized during the raid.

Investigators are currently interrogating the arrested extremists to gather information about the outfit's activities, its network, and any activity they were planning.

The probe will also seek to identify who their associates are and determine the nature of the criminal operation they were allegedly preparing to carry out.

The arrests are being viewed as a significant step in curbing PLFI activities in the region. However, as of the filing of this report, the Gumla police had not issued a detailed official statement regarding the operation or the arms recovered.

PLFI, a splinter group of the Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist), is a banned, proscribed militant and criminal group operating mainly in Jharkhand