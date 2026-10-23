Pacsun Brings California Streetwear To Kuwait With The New Assima Mall Opening

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Kuwait City, Kuwait; October 2026: California-based fashion retailer Pacsun has officially opened its doors at Assima Mall on October 15, marking its debut in Kuwait with a launch event featuring local talent, music and interactive experiences. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Kuwait launch follows a series of store openings that began with Pacsun's international debut at Mall of the Emirates in May 2026, which welcomed over 5,000 visitors within its first three days, followed by the opening of its Dubai Mall store on 14 October, ahead of its official launch event on 16 October. In just five months, the California-based retailer has established a presence across two GCC markets, bringing its distinct collections to a wider audience. The Assima Mall opening marks the brand's third regional location and its first outside the UAE, expanding its retail presence into Kuwait.

The new store officially opened to the public on 15 October, with a lively launch event on October 22featuring live music, special guests and activities for visitors. Kuwaiti singer Essa Al Marzouq joined the celebrations for a special appearance, while Kuwait-based DJ Jouli Rie performed a live set throughout the evening. Visitors also enjoyed complimentary matcha drinks from Matcha Matcha, along with a dedicated photobooth, giveaways, and other in-store activities. The event introduced Pacsun's latest collections to Kuwaiti shoppers through an evening of music and in-store experiences celebrating fashion and youth culture.

Adding a creative dimension to the celebrations, the Kuwait opening also featured a smaller-scale adaptation of Pacsun Launch Lab, the creative initiative introduced during the brand's first international store launch. Built around Pacsun's Create With Us concept, the initiative involved local Gen Z creatives who helped shape the opening's visuals, content, and activation ideas. Its introduction in Kuwait reflects Pacsun's commitment to engaging with local creative communities and bringing its youth-driven identity to life in new markets.

Founded in California in 1980, Pacsun has built its identity around youth culture, focusing on contemporary fashion, streetwear, and collaborations across music, art, and sport. The Assima Mall store features denim, graphic tees, hoodies, swimwear, accessories, and seasonal collections, introducing Kuwaiti shoppers to the styles and products that have shaped the brand's presence in the US.