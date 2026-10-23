IFS Industrial AI Bookings Triple As ARR Passes €1.3 Billion

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October, 2026: IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today reported that Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) passed €1.3 billion at the end of Q3, up 24% year on year. New Industrial AI bookings for the first nine months of 2026 are already more than three times those for the whole of 2025. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): over €1.3bln, up 24% YoY Industrial AI bookings: more than 3x full-year 2025, with a quarter still to go Recurring Revenue Mix: 85% of total revenue

YTD Q3 2026 highlights:

Industrial AI moves into live operations:

Customers across manufacturing, asset maintenance, field service and supply chain are moving Industrial AI out of pilots and into daily operations, with industry-specific AI use cases the leading driver of IFS's growth.

Customers selecting IFS Industrial AI in Q3 for asset lifecycle management, field service, aviation maintenance and manufacturing included Tesco, LATAM Airlines, Yeo Valley, Mitsubishi Electric and Eight Group.

IFS Intelligence: digital workers at the point of work:

IFS launched IFS Intelligence at IFS Unleashed in October, bringing Industrial AI to the point of work. Supported by the Industrial AI Harness, it lets people ask questions, act and delegate workflows to digital workers, within the rules and permissions set by their business.

At the release event in Orlando last week, over 100 customers signed up to pilot IFS Intelligence and its digital workers during Q3, ahead of its launch.Ryan Courson, Chief Financial Officer, IFS, commented:“Customers are moving beyond testing AI and buying our Industrial AI at scale. Bookings so far this year already exceed three times last year's full-year total. That demand is driving material growth for IFS, with ARR now above €1.3 billion, up 24% year on year. Our focus now is on expanding adoption of IFS Intelligence to help customers improve performance across more of their operations.”

Mark Moffat, Chief Executive Officer, IFS, commented:“Every industrial organization has capacity it isn't using, and the people running it know where it is. Our customers want AI that understands their equipment, their safety rules and how the work actually gets done, and AI that can act on a live job without putting anything at risk. That is what we have spent decades building, and it is why our AI bookings have tripled in just nine months.”

Eric Newmark, Group Vice President at IDC added:

“Industrial organizations have moved past AI pilots toward operational deployment, but remain laser focused on ensuring it can be trusted in live operations. Building an AI agent is easy. Turning it into a digital worker you can trust in an industrial production environment is the hard part. Buyers want AI that acts on real operational data, while securely staying within the controls that their business sets. Vendors with deep industry specialization are best suited to meet that demand, and IFS' focus on asset-intensive industries positions them well for this transition to production-grade AI.”

About IFS:IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AITM to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS's AI-powered platform is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to a customer's specific requirements and business evolution. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of ServiceTM.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector.