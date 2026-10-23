RAK Hospital Brings Women Together To Break The Silence Around Menopause

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) First Evolve community gathering in Ras Al Khaimah brings women together for open conversations, specialist guidance and holistic support through perimenopause and menopause Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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From AI-powered health screenings and specialist consultations to emotional wellbeing and lifestyle support, the event addressed the many dimensions of women's midlife health

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Bringing women's health, shared experiences and meaningful conversations together, RAK Hospital hosted the first official gathering of its Evolve Women's Wellness community, creating a welcoming space for women in Ras Al Khaimah to openly discuss perimenopause, menopause and the physical and emotional changes that accompany this important phase of life.

The gathering went beyond conventional health awareness sessions, bringing women together in a relaxed and supportive setting to share personal experiences, ask questions they may have previously hesitated to raise and connect with healthcare professionals and others navigating similar journeys.

At the heart of the gathering was a simple yet powerful message: menopause is a natural transition, but women should not have to navigate it in silence, uncertainty or isolation.

Launched by RAK Hospital in September, Evolve is an ongoing women's wellness community combining health education, multidisciplinary medical guidance, preventive care and social connections. Through specialist-led webinars, workshops, nutrition and lifestyle advice, walking clubs, yoga and sound healing, the initiative encourages women to stay informed, active and connected through midlife and beyond.

Dr. Malgorzata Sinclair, Consultant and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at RAK Hospital, emphasised that women's healthcare must extend beyond their reproductive years.

“Women are living longer and leading active lives well into their later years, making it essential to prepare for healthy ageing much earlier. Menopause should be an opportunity to reassess health, address potential risks and make informed decisions about treatment and lifestyle. At RAK Hospital, we provide comprehensive menopause assessments and personalised care, including hormone replacement therapy where clinically appropriate. Women in Ras Al Khaimah should know that specialist menopause care is available close to home,” said Dr. Sinclair.

Recognising that menopause affects far more than reproductive health, the gathering brought together specialists in obstetrics and gynaecology, endocrinology, dermatology, internal medicine, nutrition, clinical psychology, physiotherapy and physical medicine and rehabilitation. Women received guidance on concerns ranging from hormonal changes, sleep disturbances and weight management to hair loss, skin health, emotional wellbeing and physical mobility.

The event also featured AI-powered screening tools to assess potential risks associated with certain eye conditions and chronic diseases, alongside skin and hair analysis and body composition assessments. Specialists were available to explain the findings and provide relevant health and lifestyle guidance.

Ms. Deema Alsabi, Program Manager, Chronic Disease Management and Nutritionist at RAK Hospital, said the gathering reflected Evolve's wider purpose of bringing medical expertise and community support together.

“Women often enter this phase of life with many questions, but not always with the information or support they need. Evolve combines expert guidance, practical lifestyle advice and opportunities to connect through wellness activities and shared experiences. This gathering was about strengthening those connections and creating a community where women feel comfortable asking questions, learning from one another and taking charge of their health,” said Ms. Alsabi.

For community member Nandita Pandey, Evolve has helped turn uncertainty about menopause into greater awareness and a sense of belonging.

“When I first came to Ras Al Khaimah, I barely knew anyone. During menopause, you experience mood swings and other changes, and sometimes you don't understand what is happening. Through Evolve's sessions, we started talking and sharing our experiences. You realise you're not alone, and you learn from what other women are going through. It has also helped us understand which specialists to approach for different concerns. Sometimes, all you need is someone to hear you out,” said Ms. Pandey.

Emotional and psychological wellbeing was another important focus, with experts highlighting how anxiety, irritability, mood changes and sleep disturbances can affect women's confidence, relationships and everyday lives. Women were encouraged to speak openly about their experiences and seek professional support when needed, rather than dismissing these changes as something they must simply endure.

Dermatology specialists also addressed skin dryness, sensitivity and hair thinning associated with hormonal changes, emphasising the importance of identifying underlying causes, including possible nutritional deficiencies, and seeking appropriate care.

Physical wellbeing featured prominently, particularly the importance of maintaining muscle strength, joint health and mobility as women age.

Dr. Shahadan Kotb, Specialist Physiatrist at RAK Hospital, explained,“Women begin to lose muscle mass from their 40s, and declining estrogen levels during menopause can accelerate this process. To maintain muscle strength, bone health and mobility, women should combine resistance and strength training with aerobic exercise, rather than relying on walking alone. Starting early and staying consistent are key to healthy ageing and maintaining independence.”

The discussions also reinforced the importance of nutrition, metabolic health, preventive assessments and lifestyle changes in helping women maintain their wellbeing and quality of life.

Through Evolve, RAK Hospital aims to build a lasting network where women can learn, connect and support one another, while encouraging greater understanding among families. Open to all women aged 35 and above, including non-patients, Evolve seeks to ensure that no woman has to navigate menopause alone.

Women interested in joining the Evolve Women's Wellness community can register at .