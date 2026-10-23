SUGEE GROUP & WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS PARTNERS TO DEVELOP THE WORLD's FIRST VIENNA HOUSE RESIDENCES BY WYNDHAM ON AL MARJAN ISLANDS, RAK

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Ras Al Khaimah, Oct, 2026: Sugee Group, a trusted international real estate developer with nearly four decades of experience, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, one the world's largest hotel franchising companies, have announced a strategic partnership to develop the world's first Vienna House Residences by Wyndham, bringing its global debut to the Middle East on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

This collaboration is not only a global expansion of the Vienna House brand into the Middle East for the first time; it also marks its new global chapter of residential hospitality.

The agreement for the Vienna House Residences Al Marjan Island was formally signed at a ceremony held in Dubai, with the senior leadership from both organisations. Representing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was Govind Mundra, Head of Development for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.Vienna House by Wyndham is a European lifestyle brand, rooted in culturally rich destinations, bringing contemporary design, intuitive service and a relaxed social spirit to hospitality to the coats of Ras Al Khaimah.“Bringing the world's first Vienna House Residences by Wyndham to Al Marjan Island reflects our ambition to curate growth by bringing the right partners and distinctive concepts to Ras Al Khaimah. By combining international hospitality with residential living, this development builds on the island's potential, responds to evolving demand and contributes to shaping a destination that creates lasting value for residents, investors and the emirate,” said Sheikh Saqr bin Omar Al Qasimi, CEO of Marjan Development.

Vienna House Residences by Wyndham on Al Marjan Island will be interpreted as fully furnished, hospitality-led residences, and it will be the only development on the island to offer short-term rental, combining the consistency of hotel service with the privacy and comfort of home will also benefit from exclusive Wyndham privileges, including a one-year complimentary Wyndham Rewards Platinum membership, preferred rates across more than~8,400 hotels worldwide, and priority access to member-only offers and promotions.Sugee Group has appointed Invespy as its UAE sales partner for Vienna House Residences by Wyndham, leveraging Invespy's extensive broker network and technology-enabled sales platform to connect the project with buyers and channel partners across the UAE and international markets.

To bring the project to market, Sugee Group has also opened a new sales centre in the heart of Dubai Marina. The centre offers prospective buyers and investors an opportunity to experience the Vienna House concept, explore the residences and understand the proposition ahead of the project's launch from a dedicated team of specialist consultants. Designed as an extension of the brand experience, the new sales centre provides an early introduction to the project's European-inspired design, hospitality-led living concept and investment proposition.

Commenting on the project's investment proposition, Imran Khan, Founder and CEO of Inspy, Sugee Group's partner in the UAE, said:“Sugee Group is positioning Vienna House Residences by Wyndham as a distinctive offering on Al Marjan Island, bringing together the global debut of Vienna House branded residences with a hospitality-led model designed to appeal to both end users and investors. The project's early construction approach, combined with the introduction of short-term rentals under an internationally recognised hospitality brand, offers a differentiated proposition in the market. As the first project on Al Marjan Island to offer this short-term rental model, alongside the global first of Vienna House Residences by Wyndham, Sugee is addressing investor interest in properties that combine an established hospitality brand, lifestyle appeal and rental potential.”

Substantiating the prospects of ROI, Sugee also announced that the Vienna House Residences by Wyndham will also become the first hospitality branded residence on the island to offer short term rentals on the property.

Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts added:“Bringing Vienna House Residences by Wyndham to Al Marjan Island marks a key moment as we introduce the brand to the Middle East, alongside its inaugural global branded residences. At its core, Vienna House reflects a European approach to living with thoughtful design, a strong sense of place and a naturally social way of life, which sits comfortably with destinations like Al Marjan Island. With Sugee Group, whose strong design sensibility and long-term vision align closely with our own, we are proud to bring this next chapter to life and create lasting value for residents and investors alike.”

Launching on Al Marjan Island places Sugee Group at the heart of one of the world's fastest-growing coastal destinations. The partnership with Wyndham strengthens Sugee's entry into the market, combining its development expertise with a globally recognised hospitality platform.

Sugee Group's expansion into the UAE reflects its long-term commitment to the region, with a focus on delivering well-designed, hospitality-led developments that create lasting value.

About Sugee Group:

Sugee Group is a leading real estate developer with over 40 years of experience and a strong presence in India (Mumbai), Portugal (Lisbon), and the UAE (Ras Al Khaimah). With 60+ projects delivered across 50M+ sq ft, the company specializes in high-quality, design-centric developments and seamless execution across the real estate lifecycle.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is one of the world's largest hotel franchising companies with approximately 8,400 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 869,000 franchised and affiliated rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 124 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.