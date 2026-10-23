Alkalma And Takalam Bring Digital Access And In-Person Mental Health Care Closer Together

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE partnership will combine digital services and clinical expertise to support individuals and families, alongside workplace and school wellbeing programmes Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Alkalma Health and Wellbeing and Takalam digital platform for mental well-being joined efforts to develop a more connected mental health and wellbeing offering in the UAE, bringing together digital access, innovative technologies, telehealth and in-person clinical care.

The collaboration aims to make it easier for people to find support and continue receiving care as their needs change. It combines Takalam's digital capabilities with alkalma's clinical expertise and structured wellbeing programmes, connecting online support with care delivered by clinical teams.

Through a digital platform powered by Takalam, people can discover services, book appointments, access telehealth consultations in addition to AI solutions, and receive follow-up support. The partners will jointly develop care pathways that link the platform to alkalma's clinical services, helping people access appropriate care beyond their first digital interaction.

The partnership will also bring together the organisations' capabilities to support mental wellbeing in everyday settings. Collaboration through alkalma's Joyful at work and BLOOM programmes, and Takalam's wellness at work program will focus on workplace and school wellbeing, connecting digital support with clinical expertise for employees, students and the communities around them.

Dr Emilio Herrara Molina, CEO at alkalma, said:“People's needs do not begin and end with an appointment. They may first seek support online, need clinical care at another stage, and rely on their family, school or workplace throughout. Our partnership with Takalam is about connecting those parts of the experience. By bringing digital access together with clinical expertise and support in everyday settings, we aim to help people seek support earlier and access care that responds to their needs.”

Khawla Hammad, Founder & CEO at Takalam, said:“Digital access can make taking the first step towards support more convenient, but what happens next matters just as much. Working with alkalma gives us the opportunity to connect our platform with clinical services and structured wellbeing programmes. Together, we can develop an offering that supports people online while helping them access in-person care when they need it.”

The collaboration reflects alkalma's focus on prevention, early intervention and connected care, alongside Takalam's role in providing digital access to mental health support. The partners will initially focus on the UAE and assess further opportunities for digital innovation and collaboration across the GCC.

The strategic partnership was signed at the Burjeel booth at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit.

About Alkalma Health and Wellbeing:

alkalma is an integrated mental health and wellbeing ecosystem designed to help people and communities stay well, identify risk earlier and access the right support when they need it. It brings together clinical expertise, structured programmes, prevention and early intervention, digital tools, population health insight and community partnerships. Guided by its brand idea,“United for Health and Wellbeing”, alkalma supports individuals, families, schools and employers through a connected approach focused on personalised care and meaningful, measurable outcomes.

About Takalam:Takalam, Arabic for“speak”, is the Arab world's leading mental wellbeing platform, redefining how people in the region access emotional support. Combining Aila, a 24/7 AI wellbeing buddy grounded in clinical frameworks, with a network of vetted, culturally-attuned counselors,

Takalam offers a personalised support journey that is private, accessible, and built for this region's language and values. Founded in Abu Dhabi in 2020 by Khawla Hammad and Inas Abu Shashieh and backed by Hub71, Takalam serves individuals, organisations, and communities; from everyday emotional check-ins to one-to-one counselling sessions, group support circles, and employee wellbeing programmes. Takalam's mission is to make mental wellbeing support a normal, stigma-free part of everyday life in the Arab world.