Arunachal Pradesh 12-Hour Shutdown Hits Three Districts Over Dam Row

Shutdown Grips Arunachal Pradesh Districts

A 12-hour shutdown was observed across three districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday over the demand for the release of 10 protesters detained for opposing the construction of a large dam on the Siang River, disrupting normal life, transportation and commercial activities. The shutdown was called by the Adi Bane Kebang United (ABKU), in collaboration with SAYA, the Adi Galo Welfare Society, SIFF and SIFFYW, across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts from 5 am to 5 pm.

Details of the Detention and Protests

According to reports, the 10 individuals were taken into custody by the state administration around 20 days ago following protests against the proposed dam project in Upper Siang district. Various organisations have repeatedly demanded their release, alleging that the authorities have failed to take effective action. The organisations have warned that if all 10 detained protesters are not released within the next 24 hours, they will intensify their agitation, potentially by calling a wider shutdown.

Impact on Travellers and Emergency Services

The shutdown affected travellers moving to and from different parts of the country, including Assam, with people seeking medical treatment among those facing difficulties. A man travelling from Odisha to obtain medicine for his mother, who has liver cancer, told reporters that he was unaware of the shutdown and was left stranded after a checkpost was closed and his bus turned back.“I didn't know about any issue. I arrived here this morning. The checkpost was closed, so the bus turned back, leaving us stranded here,” he said, appealing to the shutdown organisers to provide exemptions for medical emergencies and students appearing for examinations.

A woman travelling from Siliguri with two other patients also described the difficulties caused by the shutdown.“We have come from Siliguri. There is an Ayurvedic doctor here, Madam Duna Dyang. We need to see her. There are three of us; all three of us are patients,” she told reporters. She said the group had no access to food, drinking water or restroom facilities and was struggling to continue its journey.“We are ill and need to take our medications on time,” she said, urging the government and the shutdown organisers to hold discussions to address the situation. (ANI)

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