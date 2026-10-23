Ramayana Vs Adipurush: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Takes A 120% Lead Over Prabhas' Film In Advance Bookings

123% - that's how much Nitesh Tiwari's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana has reportedly surged ahead of Prabhas's 2023 film, Adipurush, in initial advance ticket sales. Early figures show the epic outpaced Adipurush's opening advance booking numbers.

October 20, 2026, Dussehra, marked the start of advance bookings for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1. This was a full 15 days before its global theatrical release on November 5, 2026. Filmmakers used this extended pre-sales period - a full two weeks - to create buzz ahead of Diwali festivities.

Early Lead in Pre-Sales

65,000 tickets. That's what Ramayana's Hindi version sold in its first 24 hours of advance bookings. It grossed Rs 3.13 crore. This shows a 123% increase over Adipurush's initial Hindi advance bookings during a similar period. By October 22, the film sold about 1.3 lakh tickets nationwide, grossing around Rs 7.41 crore. Collections now near the Rs 10 crore mark. Analysts expect a strong opening day.

Adipurush's Past Performance

Adipurush, Prabhas's June 16, 2023 release, told a different story. Its advance bookings opened just five days before its theatrical debut. The Hindi version sold around 36,000 tickets in its first 24 hours, making Rs 1.40 crore in pre-sales. While Adipurush eventually achieved Rs 26 crore in final advance bookings with over a million tickets sold, it started much slower than Ramayana's current performance. Despite a grand opening, the film drew heavy criticism and underperformed at the box office.

Ticket Sales and Market Trends

Ramayana: Part 1 performs strongly. By October 22, it sold 53,370 tickets in India. This collected Rs 3.15 crore gross for its opening day across 3,588 shows in 107 cities. Maharashtra leads state bookings, contributing Rs 2.14 crore. Delhi follows with Rs 2 crore. Hindi screenings make up 91% of total sales - Rs 7.39 crore across 3,737 shows. Demand for premium formats, including IMAX and 3D, remains high. Some Mumbai recliner seats cost Rs 3,170.

Anticipation Builds for Diwali Release

This early advance booking success shows strong audience interest for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, and Yash portrays Ravana. More than 13 days remain until its November 5 release. The film will likely achieve substantial pre-sales as it heads into the key Diwali period. Filmmakers planned the film as a two-part saga; they expect the second part in 2027.