Uzbek President, OSCE Assembly Head Discuss Expanding Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, president of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly, in Tashkent on October 22 to explore ways to expand cooperation, including through stronger interparliamentary dialogue.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Uzbek President.

The sides noted positive momentum in their engagement. Uzbekistan maintains a permanent delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, whose members regularly participate in election observation missions in the country.

In addition, cooperation has developed in environmental protection, migration and transport. A representative of Uzbekistan serves on the Parliamentary Assembly's Special Committee on Migration.

Mirziyoyev and Pons Sampietro also exchanged views on international issues, including ways to deepen regional cooperation across Central Asia.

To expand practical cooperation, the sides agreed to develop a joint roadmap outlining new priority areas for engagement, according to the statement.

The agreement is expected to provide a framework for advancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, particularly in parliamentary dialogue and the areas identified as priorities during the meeting.

The OSCE is the world's largest regional security organization, bringing together 57 participating states across Europe, Central Asia and North America. Established in its current form in 1995, the organization promotes stability, peace and democracy through political dialogue and practical cooperation. Its work covers three main areas: politico-military security, economic and environmental cooperation, and human rights and democratic governance. These priorities include conflict prevention, election observation, migration, environmental protection and strengthening democratic institutions.