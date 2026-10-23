Kyrgyzstan Imposes 90-Day State Price Controls On Household Coal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Antimonopoly Regulation Service of the Kyrgyzstan has introduced state regulation of prices for coal sold to the population for a period of 90 days, the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyzstan said.

The decision was made under Order No. 219 of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, dated October 21, 2026, and took effect on October 22.

The Service said the regulation period may be extended depending on market conditions. Its regional offices will set maximum retail coal prices for households as soon as possible, separately for each region and for the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

Compliance will be monitored by staff of the Service's regional offices. Violators who overcharge face fines of 3,000 soms ($34.3) for individuals and 13,000 soms ($148.6) for legal entities.

Inspections will also check whether fuel depots and coal sales points have verified scales and price tags showing the cost of coal.

The Service said the measures are intended to prevent unjustified price increases during the heating season, ensure that households have access to affordable coal, protect consumer rights and stabilize the country's fuel market.

Kyrgyzstan's coal market is subject to seasonal fluctuations in demand, particularly during the autumn and winter months, when coal remains an important source of heating for households. Fuel affordability and the stability of domestic supplies are therefore significant considerations for the country's energy and social policy.

State regulation of retail prices is one of the instruments authorities can use to protect consumers from sharp price increases during periods of heightened demand. At the same time, market conditions, transportation costs, regional supply differences and the availability of coal can influence retail prices across the country.