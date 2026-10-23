Azerbaijan Preparing Sixth Social Reform Package, Minister Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 6th social reform package is being prepared in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev said at an international forum titled "SOCGOV 2026: Digital Analytics for Smart Governance" in Khankendi today, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The minister remarked that holding the "SOCGOV 2026" forum in Khankendi carries symbolic significance. According to him, the event serves as an important platform for showcasing the new life being established in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as the "smart city" concept.

Aliyev pointed out that social payments have been significantly increased within the framework of five social reform packages implemented since 2018. The additional annual funding required to carry out these reforms has amounted to 8 billion manat ($4.7 billion).

The minister mentioned that, following the instruction of President of the Republic of the Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a sixth social reform package, which envisages further increases to social payments, is currently being developed.

He also discussed efforts toward the digitalization of social services. It was noted that more than 90% of the services provided at DOST centers have been digitized. Currently, work is underway to apply artificial intelligence in areas such as disability assessment, employment services, the automation of administrative processes, and the development of digital engagement with citizens.

Anar Aliyev noted that several countries, including Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Serbia, have shown interest in the DOST concept. He stated that the social reforms implemented in recent years have been recognized with over 300 international awards and certificates, including the UN Public Service Award.

The minister emphasized the significance of the forum in terms of identifying innovative solutions in the field of social services, studying advanced international practices, and establishing state-citizen relations on a more accessible, agile, and transparent basis.