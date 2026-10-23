New Caledonia, French Polynesia To Join FIFA U-15 World Cup In Baku (PHOTO)
This was announced by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) on its social media accounts.
In a post titled "From the Pacific to Azerbaijan – Football Unites Us!", the group wished success to the young footballers from both territories.
The BIG expressed hope that the young athletes' visit to Azerbaijan would serve as a significant opportunity for them to forge new friendships, gain unforgettable experiences, and showcase the rich culture and traditions of their respective peoples to the world.
The group emphasized that football is more than just a sport; it is a medium that brings young people together, builds bridges between diverse cultures, and inspires hope for a better future.
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