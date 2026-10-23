Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

New Caledonia, French Polynesia To Join FIFA U-15 World Cup In Baku (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-23 03:16:38

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Teams from Kanaky-New Caledonia and French Polynesia (Maʻohi Nui) will participate in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, to be held in Baku from October 22 through October 30, 2026.

This was announced by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) on its social media accounts.

In a post titled "From the Pacific to Azerbaijan – Football Unites Us!", the group wished success to the young footballers from both territories.

The BIG expressed hope that the young athletes' visit to Azerbaijan would serve as a significant opportunity for them to forge new friendships, gain unforgettable experiences, and showcase the rich culture and traditions of their respective peoples to the world.

The group emphasized that football is more than just a sport; it is a medium that brings young people together, builds bridges between diverse cultures, and inspires hope for a better future.

MENAFN23102026000187011040ID1111854679


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search