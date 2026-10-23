New Caledonia, French Polynesia To Join FIFA U-15 World Cup In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Teams from Kanaky-New Caledonia and French Polynesia (Maʻohi Nui) will participate in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, to be held in Baku from October 22 through October 30, 2026.

This was announced by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) on its social media accounts.

In a post titled "From the Pacific to Azerbaijan – Football Unites Us!", the group wished success to the young footballers from both territories.

The BIG expressed hope that the young athletes' visit to Azerbaijan would serve as a significant opportunity for them to forge new friendships, gain unforgettable experiences, and showcase the rich culture and traditions of their respective peoples to the world.

The group emphasized that football is more than just a sport; it is a medium that brings young people together, builds bridges between diverse cultures, and inspires hope for a better future.