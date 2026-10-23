Bhumika Gurung Reveals Why She Said Yes To The Web Series 'Snow Bride'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Bhumika Gurung, known for her performances in shows such as 'Nimki Mukhiya' and 'Nimki Vidhayak', is now exploring the mystery-filled world of the web series 'Snow Bride'. She said what makes the series intriguing is that viewers get to unravel the mystery alongside her character, while questioning everything they think they know about the village.

The series is an intense suspense crime drama set in a remote Himalayan village where fear, blind faith, and a chilling mystery go hand in hand. Led by Bhumika, Shivam Bhaargava, Manul Chudasama, and Inderjeet Modi in key roles.

The six-episode series explores a community haunted by the legend of the Yeti, where the disappearance of young women has become an unsettling reality, and one woman dares to challenge what everyone else believes.

Talking about her character, Bhumika said in a statement:“What fascinated me about Purva was that she is not someone who can simply accept an explanation because everyone around her believes it. She wants to understand what is happening, even when asking questions makes her stand apart from the people around her.”

She added:“Playing that determination alongside the fear and uncertainty she encounters was something I really enjoyed exploring. What I find interesting about Snow Bride is that the audience is discovering the mystery alongside her, and I am excited for viewers to follow her journey and question what they believe they know about this village.”

Shivam added:“Snow Bride has a very intriguing premise. The setting as well as the legend, whose stories a lot of us have grown up with, create a sense of unease even before you know what is really happening. The story keeps you questioning what people believe, what they choose not to see, and what might be hiding beneath the surface.”

“Being part of a crime drama that gradually peels back these layers was an interesting experience, and I am looking forward to audiences discovering how the mystery unfolds.”

”Sharing her thoughts on the series, Manul Chudasama notes,“What makes Snow Bride stand out is that the mystery is not limited to the legend of the Yeti. There is a much darker reality behind what the villagers have come to accept, and that is what gives the story its unsettling edge.”

“As an actor, the series gave me the opportunity to explore a world where appearances and assumptions can be misleading, and I am curious to see how audiences interpret the characters as they discover more about the story.”

In the village, missing women are spoken of as "brides of the Yeti", and their disappearances are met with a troubling acceptance shaped by fear, faith, and generations of belief. But when Purva begins questioning the stories that the villagers have long accepted without protest, she finds herself drawn into a mystery that grows more unsettling with every unanswered question.

Inderjeet Modi said:“What drew me to Snow Bride is that the tension comes not only from what is happening, but also from what people choose to believe or question. When an entire community believes in something, challenging that belief is never simple, and that creates an interesting dynamic for the characters.”

“The crime element adds another layer to the mystery, and I believe audiences will be drawn to the way the story challenges their assumptions as it unfolds.”