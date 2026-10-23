CM Shivakumar Meets Polish PM Donald Tusk Invites Poland As Partner For Global Investors Meet 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar held bilateral talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Friday.

Polish PM Tusk and his delegation arrived in Bengaluru from Delhi on Thursday night to participate in various programmes.

Shivakumar invited Poland to participate as a country partner in the state's Global Investors Meet 2027, while highlighting a proposed investment of Rs 80 crore by a Polish business group that could generate around 1,000 jobs in Karnataka.

The meeting between Shivakumar and PM Tusk was attended by Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domański and senior Polish government officials. Karnataka Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil, IT-BT and Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Tushar Giri Nath, and Industries and Commerce Department Principal Secretary S. Selvakumar were also present.

“It is a pleasure to welcome the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Poland, Mr Donald Tusk, and the distinguished Polish delegation to Bengaluru, Karnataka's global hub for technology, innovation and entrepreneurship,” Shivakumar said at a meeting with the Polish Prime Minister at Taj West End here.

Inviting Poland to partner with Karnataka at the Global Investors Meet 2027, Shivakumar said the state was keen to deepen bilateral cooperation in investment, technology, innovation and employment, building on Bengaluru's technology ecosystem and Poland's expertise in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and green energy.

“Karnataka has considerable scope for further Polish investment, particularly in medical products, healthcare and advanced manufacturing,” he said, adding that the state was keen to attract investments that bring new technologies, strengthen local industries, create quality employment and support exports.

Highlighting the existing cooperation between Karnataka and Poland, Shivakumar referred to the Letter of Intent signed with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Katowice and Kato to promote collaboration in artificial intelligence, gaming and deep-tech innovation, including the proposed Karnataka-Katowice Digital and Gaming Corridor.

The initiative is expected to create opportunities for startups, technology companies and research institutions from both sides to collaborate, develop new technologies and expand into each other's markets.

Shivakumar also encouraged Polish technology companies to explore Bengaluru's opportunities in artificial intelligence, software, gaming, robotics, smart manufacturing and startup innovation. He called for stronger partnerships in research, education and technology transfer to generate skilled employment.

Pointing to the potential for deeper business ties, he cited Infosys's nearly 20-year presence in Poland as an example of the opportunities for greater India-Poland technology cooperation. He said Karnataka would work to facilitate Polish investments in Bengaluru while supporting companies from the state in exploring opportunities in Poland.

The Chief Minister identified renewable energy, waste-to-energy, sludge management, wastewater treatment and circular economy solutions as promising areas for cooperation, drawing on Polish expertise to advance Karnataka's environmental priorities and sustainable industrial development.

He also invited Polish companies to explore partnerships in information technology, software services, pharmaceuticals and research and development. Companies were encouraged to consider investment and technology collaboration in Karnataka's energy, petrochemical and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Emphasising that investment opportunities extended beyond Bengaluru, Shivakumar urged Polish companies to explore Karnataka's districts and take advantage of the state's industrial ecosystem.