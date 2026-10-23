Alkagesta Acquires Turkish Marine Fuel Distribution Company Energy Petrol

MENAFN - Pressat) Malta, 22 October 2026

Alkagesta, the international energy and commodity trading house headquartered in Malta, has agreed to acquire Energy Petrol, a Turkish marine fuel distribution company. The deal, covered by Bloomberg, marks the company's first move into vessel ownership and expands its presence across the Mediterranean marine fuel supply market. The transaction has been approved by Turkey's antitrust watchdog. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes Energy Petrol's fleet of eight marine fuel vessels, bringing total global oil products storage capacity across the Alkagesta platform to approximately 728,000 cubic metres. Energy Petrol will continue to operate independently following the transaction.

The deal expands the company's model from trading marine fuel to distributing it directly to end-users. Asad Huseynov, Managing Director of Investments and Asset Management at Alkagesta, noted the acquisition lays the ground for potential future investments or structured partnerships in other infrastructure-style assets.

Alkagesta currently supplies approximately 40% of Turkey's 2.5 million tonne per year marine fuel market and approximately 75% of Malta's, with plans to expand marine fuel supply operations in Singapore - where the hub reached approximately 250,000 metric tonnes per month in its first full year. The acquisition builds on a record first half of 2026, during which Alkagesta secured access to the NATO Central Europe Pipeline System for Jet A1 deliveries and completed its first crude oil transactions.