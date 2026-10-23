Malaysia's New High Commissioner Presents Credentials To King Charles III

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 23 (NNN) -- Malaysia's new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) and Northern Ireland, Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, says he aims to build on decades of goodwill between the two countries, with trade and investment, tourism, and defence cooperation as his three immediate priorities.

He also hopes to draw on his maritime expertise in the role.

Azfar holds a PhD in Maritime Law from the University of Wales Swansea and previously led the Foreign Ministry's Department of Maritime Affairs. He was also the first Malaysian to receive the World Maritime University's Outstanding Alumnus Award.

He said the experience would help shape his work in London, home to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Azfar was speaking after presenting his credentials to King Charles III at St James's Palace in London on Thursday.

In keeping with long-standing tradition, Azfar and his wife Datin Che Norhayati Soib travelled by a horse-drawn state carriage from Lancaster House to St James's Palace accompanied by members of the Diplomatic Corps.

“I think in the UK it's a bit special because the ceremony carries deep tradition. It's a rare opportunity to be moving around in a state carriage,” he said.

Azfar said the appointment carries considerable weight, given the UK's importance to Malaysia.

“The United Kingdom is one of our major partners in many fields. Many Malaysians were educated here; past, present, and probably future leaders of Malaysia are educated here. So that carries added responsibility for me,” he added.

During the audience, King Charles recalled his 2017 visit to Malaysia and expressed hope to return in the near future.

He also spoke of the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda, and asked about the Malaysian prime minister's travel plans.

The king also enquired about the size of the Malaysian diaspora in the UK. There are currently around 13,000 Malaysian students in the UK. Thousands more Malaysians live and work in the country.

The king and Azfar discussed next year's 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and the UK. The king asked whether special activities had been planned for Malaysia's National Day.

Azfar said his team was exploring the possibility of an event involving His Majesty.

King Charles also mentioned that he will host a diplomatic conference on reducing methane emissions in December, and extended an invitation to Malaysia's minister.

Azfar said UK-Malaysia relations have“always been strong, a solid foundation,” with education a particular strength. Several UK universities have established campuses in Malaysia, and more are expected to follow suit.

“But I think there are more that we can do, probably more on trade and investment.

“Currently, there are quite small investments from the UK in Malaysia. But I think there are a lot of SMEs in the UK that have capabilities to invest in Malaysia,” he said.

He added that the UK's membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has further opened scope to deepen trade.

Azfar's immediate priorities include identifying potential UK companies to invest in Malaysia, promoting Malaysia as a destination for British tourists, and exploring closer defence cooperation.

Azfar also pointed to an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. He said Malaysia, as a long-standing partner and fellow Commonwealth member, could work with the UK on shared global challenges.

Azfar said Malaysia has always been an active player in maritime affairs and had been on the IMO Council for many years.

“I believe Malaysia can do a bit more within the IMO, taking into account my work in that area. I hope I can contribute more,” he said.

He added that Malaysia could share its experience in managing the Straits of Malacca and the South China Sea with other IMO member states.

Looking ahead to 2027, Azfar said he wanted the anniversary to be“not just celebratory, but also a forward-looking year for bilateral relations.”

He has asked colleagues in the economic and education sectors to identify two or three activities each to pursue with UK counterparts. Next year's National Day celebration is expected to be combined with the anniversary, possibly with a reception hosted by the British side.

The high commission also plans to hold gatherings with the Malaysian community in the UK.

A career diplomat, Azfar served as High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore from 2021 to 2026. Before that, from 2018 to 2021, he was Ambassador to France, with concurrent accreditation to Monaco and Portugal.

Thursday's ceremony was celebrated at a reception attended by heads of government agencies, their spouses, and staff of the Malaysian High Commission in London.

--NNN