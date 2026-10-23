New Zealand's Top Military Commander Resigns After Admitting To 'Inappropriate Relationship'

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- New Zealand's top military commander resigned Friday after admitting to an“inappropriate relationship”, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The matter has been referred to the inspector-general of defence.

Air Marshal Tony Davies, who served as chief of defence, said, "The resignation is for personal reasons and results from errors of judgement made by me in the past, for which I am taking responsibility. The errors of judgement were contrary to the values of the Defence Force,” according to an official statement.

“These matters revolved around an inappropriate relationship I had when in a position of unit command, and I regret not disclosing this when I had the opportunity to do so,” he said.

New Zealand Defence Minister Paul Goldsmith confirmed Davies had stepped down and said he would recommend to Governor-General Cindy Kiro that she accept his resignation, Radio New Zealand reported.

“The reasons regarding his decision relate to integrity matters that he did not previously disclose. We both agree his position is no longer tenable,” said Goldsmith.

The New Zealand Defence Force was making arrangements for the transition of responsibilities to the vice chief of the defence force, Rear Admiral Mat Williams, who will serve as acting chief of the defence force.

--NNN-ANADOLU