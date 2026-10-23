Armenian Court Extends Pre-Trial Detention Of Robert Kocharyan's Son

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

An Armenian court has extended the pre-trial detention of Sedrak Kocharyan, the eldest son of former President Robert Kocharyan, for an additional two months, according to local media reports.

Sedrak Kocharyan, alongside his father, faces serious criminal charges stemming from a sweeping anti-corruption investigation. Prosecutors allege his involvement in a scheme involving abuse of official authority, aiding in the receipt of large-scale bribes, and laundering illicit proceeds on a particularly grand scale.

It is worth noting that Sedrak Kocharyan was detained as part of a high-profile corruption probe targetting the financial dealings of former President Robert Kocharyan's family. Law enforcement authorities allege that during his father's tenure, Sedrak facilitated illegal business schemes involving state-held property, tax evasion, and illicit financial transfers disguised through offshore entities and local business networks. Prosecutors claim he acted as an accomplice in receiving multi-million-dollar bribes and systematically laundered millions of dollars to conceal the illicit origins of family-owned assets. The extension of his pre-trial detention allows investigators additional time to gather evidence and prevent potential tampering with ongoing court proceedings.