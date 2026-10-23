Russian Forces Attack Gas Station In Sumy, Injuring Two Employees
He said the injured were two gas station employees: a 39-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man. Both sustained minor injuries and received the necessary medical assistance. They have since returned home.
Windows in nearby residential buildings, an administrative building and a parked car were also damaged.Read also: Russian forces launch massive drone attack on Sumy, leaving two people injured
Emergency workers from the State Emergency Service contained the fires caused by the strikes.
Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack are ongoing.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
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