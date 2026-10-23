Russian Forces Attack Rivne Region Overnight, Leaving Parts Of Region Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Rivne Region Governor Oleksandr Koval said this in a Facebook post.

According to him, a small settlement in the northern part of the region came under seven consecutive Russian attacks.

No casualties were reported.

Parts of the Rivne region are currently without electricity.

Russian forces attack gas station in Sumy, injuring two employees

On October 22, a Russian attack left part of the Sarny district in the Rivne region without power.