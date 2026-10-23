Russian Forces Attack Rivne Region Overnight, Leaving Parts Of Region Without Power
According to him, a small settlement in the northern part of the region came under seven consecutive Russian attacks.
No casualties were reported.
Parts of the Rivne region are currently without electricity.Read also: Russian forces attack gas station in Sumy, injuring two employees
On October 22, a Russian attack left part of the Sarny district in the Rivne region without power.
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